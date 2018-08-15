Advanced Supply Demand Indicator USER MANUAL.

Now the indicator can detect nested zones!

(The lower timeframe zone must be within a higher timeframe zone.)It applies to all 3 actual alerts (hit - reverse - break).If turned off the alerts will still tell if the alerted zone was nested or not.New input:

Do not short into higher timeframe demand but look for long signals. A short will be a go if demand is broken clearly (Not just a pin-bar with a fake breakout! A candle needs to CLOSE below demand.).





New Version

One great update!





1) Optimized some issue with old zones and counter.

2) As requested by a trader the reversal arrow will now only draw on nested zones if the filter "alert only nested" is true. 3) A new filter for alerts has been added to alert only if the zone is new or untouched. (Excluding break alert.)

New input:

alert only new zones (excluding breaks)

To activate the filter set above input to true;





4) If there is a strong trend the zones might not be in range with only 2000 bars look back. So this limit was set higher to 5000 bars. But we do not need to draw old zones so far. So a new candle limit has been added for old zones. That's why a new limit for old zones has been added. (Default = 1000 bars.) New input:

show Bars back for old zones





NEW Version



Added zone size info in point. As requested by trader.

A zone size in points will show in the right corner of the rectangles. The size of the higher timeframe is shifted a few bars to the left.

New inputs:

=== Chart settings

show zone size (point)

show zone size MTF (point)





MAJOR UPDATE

=============



Now with ENGULFING BARS pattern!







Added optional: Supply and Demand zones with ENGULFING BARS pattern at the beginning of the zone.

Use reversal candle color for bar 1 or bar 2 (the one before). Use either one or both.

Use the true engulfing pattern for the above-mentioned bars. (Must choose above.)



By default the input is false. To use the function you must set the new inputs = true.



New inputs:



==== Candle pattern



+ use reversal candle color bar 1

+ use reversal candle color bar 2 (both or either)

+ use true engulfing pattern (choose above)









Updates are free! How to update:

Possible you have to wait 24 hours until it is available for update.

Terminal's showcase “Market” is updating once in 24 hours. If you don't see any updates - that means 24 hours haven't passed yet. You have to wait for showcase update.

If a new version of a product is available, you will see the corresponding message against it as well as the "Update" button.

Once this button is pressed, the new version will be downloaded. The new file replaces the previous one. Thus if you need, save the old version copy the file under a different name or outside of the directory [platform data folder]\MQL5\Market\.

To install updated version immediately delete the product from Navigator window (or better safe/drag the file to another folder outside of MT4), restart the terminal and try to install purchase from Terminal - Market - Purchased tab. This will be free and cost no activation.