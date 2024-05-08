EA Vertical MT5
- Experts
-
Ruslan PishunProgrammer: MQL4/5.
I'm a programmer more than 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
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- Version: 3.32
- Updated: 8 May 2024
- Activations: 15
The initial price is 89 USD, the future price is 200 USD
Trading is carried out by market orders from important price levels, which are determined by an advanced adaptive algorithm EA. the Algorithm allows you to determine the dynamic levels of price changes, which gives the EA the ability to quickly find entry points. The EA determines the short-term trend and opens a position with a subsequent partial closure, the average position is open for several hours.
The EA trades many major currency pairs.
Does not use martingale, grid and other risky strategies.
EA uses timeframes:
|MetaTrader 4
|MetaTrader 5
|M5, M15, M30, H1
|M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3
Real monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1302291
Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql
МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37096
Requirements and Recommendations
- The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
- The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use with the recommended pairs and timeframes - $2000 or $20 on a cent account.
- 5-digit brokers.
- VPS.
- If you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
- Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.
- For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.
- Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213 ( the EA requires a minimum of 10000 bars in the history ).
- Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.
For quick test, use:
- Tick simulation methods:
- M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices)
pairs
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- GBPJPY
- USDCHF
- USDJPY
- AUDUSD
- GBPAUD
- USDCAD
- GBPCAD
- EURAUD
- EURCAD
- EURJPY
- GBPCHF
- NZDUSD
- GBPNZD
- EURNZD
- AUDJPY
- EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
- ...
- EURNZD - if true, use EURNZD;
- Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
- Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
- Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
- Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
- User_Balance - user-defined balance;
- Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
- Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
- Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
- Order Type - trading direction;
- Order Comment - comments to orders;
- Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
- Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
- Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
- Multi_Currency_BackTest:
- true - use the multi-currency tester;
- false - use the current currency and timeframe;
- Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
- Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
- Stop trade - disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
- Select http or https - the Protocol to download the economic news;
- http
- https
- News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes;
- Monday - trade on Monday;
- ...
- Friday - trade on Friday.
- Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
- GMT setting - GMT settings;
- GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);
- GMT Mode - manual setting;
- GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
- Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
- Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).
- Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
- Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).