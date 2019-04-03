EA Vertical MT4

1

The initial price is 89 USD, the future price is 200 USD

Trading is carried out by market orders from important price levels, which are determined by an advanced adaptive algorithm EA. the Algorithm allows you to determine the dynamic levels of price changes, which gives the EA the ability to quickly find entry points. The EA determines the short-term trend and opens a position with a subsequent partial closure, the average position is open for several hours.

The EA trades many major currency pairs.

Does not use martingale, grid and other risky strategies.

EA uses timeframes:

MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5
 M5, M15, M30, H1   M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3

Real monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1302291

Monitoringhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37180

Requirements and Recommendations

  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use with the recommended pairs and timeframes - $2000 or $20 on a cent account.
  • 5-digit brokers.
  • VPS.
  • If you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers. 
  • For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.comhttps://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.
  • Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213  ( the EA requires a minimum of 10000 bars in the history ).

For quick test use:

  • Tick simulation methods:
    • Control points (nearest less timeframe)

pairs

  1. EURUSD
  2. GBPUSD
  3. GBPJPY
  4. USDCHF
  5. USDJPY
  6. AUDUSD
  7. GBPAUD
  8. USDCAD
  9. GBPCAD
  10. EURAUD
  11. EURCAD
  12. EURJPY
  13. GBPCHF
  14. NZDUSD
  15. GBPNZD
  16. EURNZD
  17. AUDJPY
Parameters
  • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
  • ...
  • EURNZD - if true, use EURNZD;
  • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
  • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
  • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
  • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
    • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
    • Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
    • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
    • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
    • Order Type - trading direction;
    • Order Comment - comments to orders;
    • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
    • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
    • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
    • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
    • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
    • Stop trade - disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
    • Select http or https - the Protocol to download the economic news;
      • http 
      • https 
      • News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes;
      Trading within the week:
      • Monday - trade on Monday;
      • ...
      • Friday - trade on Friday.
      Time trading within a day:
      • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
      • GMT setting - GMT settings;
      • GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);
      • GMT Mode - manual setting;
      • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
      • Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
      • Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).
      Time to disable on Friday:
      • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
      • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).



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      Filter:
      Van Vu Nguyen
      252
      Van Vu Nguyen 2023.02.24 12:36 
       

      Don't anyone buy this Ea? it didn't work at all. terrible seller, scam.

      Ruslan Pishun
      39295
      Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2024.03.08 16:57
      hello,
      Describe why you have such an opinion?
      The EA is profitable when used correctly!
      Reply to review