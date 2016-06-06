ZLevels

This indicator is based on Market Profile methodology, which contains the Z-Zone, unlike the latter, allows visualization of multiple time frames on the same graph.

This methodology has proven to be very effective for:

  • Reduce the number of windows required to analyze or track a financial asset.
  • Display important resistance areas (ROZ), support (SoZ) and average distribution (PoC) in different periods of time.
  • Define areas to take profits as well locate technical stop loss.

Analysis in the development of this indicator results shows that areas where different levels (H1, H4, D1, W1 and MN) converge are areas where the price reacts, creating opportunities for trend reversal, pivots or spikes (Vertical movements). Having learned this information, the trader has the advantage and can anticipate the opportunities and is ready to take action in the market at the right moment.

Available for: Forex, CFDs, Stocks, Futures and Commodities

Time Periods: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN

Graphing in a same window the periods: H1, H4, D1, W1, MN.

The indicator is optimized, designed to help the trader. For this reason, only it will graph periods equal to or greater than the active window. This mean, if you are in a D1 period you will see in the window only W1 and MN1 periods chart, omitting H1 and H4 periods.


Indicator Parameters

  • Sector_A: Select Objects to Chart
  • H1_RoZ: Graphs resistance zone (ROZ) for the frame H1. By default is true.
  • H1_RoZ: graphs average distribution area (PoC) for the frame H1. By default is false.
  • H1_RoZ: graphs support area (SoZ) for the frame H1. By default is true.
  • H4_RoZ: Graphs resistance zone (ROZ) for the frame H4. By default is true.
  • H4_RoZ: Graphs average distribution area (PoC) for the frame H4. By default is false.
  • H4_RoZ: Graphs support area (SoZ) for the frame H4. By default is true.
  • D1_RoZ: Graphs resistance zone (ROZ) for the frame D1. By default is true.
  • D1_RoZ: graphs average distribution area (PoC) for the frame D1. By default is false.
  • D1_RoZ: graphs support area (SoZ) for the frame D1. By default is true.
  • W1_RoZ: Graphs resistance zone (ROZ) for the frame W1. By default is true.
  • W1_RoZ: graphs average distribution area (PoC) for the frame W1. By default is false.
  • W1_RoZ: graphs support area (SoZ) for the frame W1. By default is true.
  • MN_RoZ: Graphs resistance zone (ROZ) for the frame MN. By default is true.
  • MN_RoZ: graphs average distribution area (PoC) for the frame MN. By default is false.
  • MN_RoZ: graphs support area (SoZ) for the frame MN. By default is true.
  • Sector_B: Select Inputs Parameters
  • Map: This parameter is used to calculate support and resistance zones. By default is 7.
  • Length: This parameter is used to calculate the volume price zones. By default is 5.
  • Signal: This parameter defines the frequency to create a new zone. By default is 18.
  • Sector_C: Select Label to Chart
  • H1_Label: You can disable the display on the chart labels for each period. By default is true.
  • H4_Label: You can disable the display on the chart labels for each period. By default is true.
  • D1_Label: You can disable the display on the chart labels for each period. By default is true.
  • W1_Label: You can disable the display on the chart labels for each period. By default is true.
  • MN_Label: You can disable the display on the chart labels for each period. By default is true.
  • Sector_D: Select Parameters the Color and Width to Chart
  • Color_H1: Change the color of the points are plotted on the graph. By default is Aqua
  • Color_H4: Change the color of the points are plotted on the graph. By default is BlueViolet.
  • Color_D1: Change the color of the points are plotted on the graph. By default is Green.
  • Color_W1: Change the color of the points are plotted on the graph. By default is DodgerBlue.
  • Color_MN: Change the color of the points are plotted on the graph. By default is LightGoldenrod
  • Width_H1: You can change the thickness of the points are plotted on the graph. By default is 0.
  • Width_H4: You can change the thickness of the points are plotted on the graph. By default is 0.
  • Width_D1: You can change the thickness of the points are plotted on the graph. By default is 0.
  • Width_W1: You can change the thickness of the points are plotted on the graph. By default is 0.
  • Width_MN: You can change the thickness of the points are plotted on the graph. By default is 0.
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
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ZBeatZone
Sergio Andres Zuleta Lopez
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The Z-Beat Zone is part of a suite of four indicators called the Z-Tools Black you can buy separately in the MetaTrader Market. The Z-Beat Zone is displayed as two lines. The main line is called SlowK. The second line, called SlowD. The SlowK line is a solid gross line and the SlowD line is a solid slim line. There are several ways to interpret a Z-Beat Zone. Three popular methods include: Buy when the Z-Beta Zone (The SlowK line) falls below of the level (e.g., -40) and then rises above that le
ZCompass
Sergio Andres Zuleta Lopez
Indicators
The Z-Compass is part of a suite of four indicators called the Z-Tools Black you can buy separately in the MetaTrader Market. The Z-Compass is one of the most important indicators, because it serves as a compass in the market and is composed of the following elements A histogram and zero line. The histogram is plotted with each candle and changes depending on the selected time frame. When the histogram is above the zero line, we say the trend or momentum is bullish and when it is below the zero
ZZone
Sergio Andres Zuleta Lopez
Indicators
The Z-Zone is part of a suite of four indicators called the Z-Tools Black you can buy separately in the MetaTrader Market. The Z-Zone is based on the Market Profile and includes three dynamic lines: At the top is the resistance of zone (that we´ll identify as RoZ ) In the center we find the average distribution of the area (that we´ll identify as PoC ) At the bottom is the support of zone (that we´ll identify as SoZ ) Together they make up what we call the value zone, meaning that the market mo
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francesco12
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francesco12 2022.10.15 07:33 
 

Molto buono

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