Pan PrizMA C D Phase

Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator, and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details.

  • Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm.
  • Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals.
  • The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric plane) allows digitizing each line point and use any necessary point as a trading signal in the EA. This, in turn, accelerates optimization of strategies.
  • Digitization allows you to set asymmetric permission/prohibition intervals during filtering. For instance, the interval prohibiting trading against a trend may comprise 90 degrees starting from any phase, only a quarter of the entire wave period.
  • Using synthetic bars by volume, price or their combination allows adjusting the chart scale for the strategy.


External variables

  • Line_1_power - degree of polynomial, averaging the first line (2-4).
  • Fast_line_1_leverage - leverage (an analog of period) of a short average line smoothed by a polynomial.
  • Fast_line_2_leverage - leverage of a short line extrapolated by the sinusoid near a constant.
  • Base - half of the SMA period subtracted from the price. Analog of a Slow_SMA. The value of 0 excludes subtraction from the price.
  • Synthetic_Channel - value of the synthetic bar defined as the sum of price points and the number of parts of the tick volume. The value of 0 disables synthetic bars.
  • Weight_Prices - price multiplier. It allows changing the price value weight in the sum. The parameter can be negative.
  • Weight_Volume - multiplier for the volume parts. It allows changing the volume value weight in the sum. The parameter can be negative.
  • Multiplikator - histogram multiplier.
  • Multiplikator_2 - price multiplier. -1 swaps the top and bottom lines.
  • Signal SMA Period - signal line period.


Indicator lines

  • "MACD_A0" - histogram. Plotted as the first difference on the extrapolated line. Read from the array 0.
  • "Signal_A1" - histogram signal line. Read from the array 1.
  • "Fast_line_1" - line averaged by the polynomial. Read from the array 2.
  • "Fast_line_2" - extrapolated line. Read from the array 3.
  • "Phase_A4" - phase line. Read from the array 4.
  • "-_Phase_A5" - shifted phase line drawn below 0. It allows visualizing the first line on the bends. Read from the array 5.
  • "+-2_Phase_A6" - dotted line provided by the MathArccos function converted from radians to degrees and multiplied by 2 to exclude coincidences with the phase lines. Read from the array 6.
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This is the complete REX package. It consists of the lite, pro and ULTRA version.  Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REX complete is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns.  As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like Momentum, Williams Percent Range, CCI, Force Index, WPR, DeMarker, CCI, RSI and Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators have being u
Sweet Waffle
Christophe Godart
Indicators
The arrows are calculated with: -     2 Parabolic  parameters -     2 ADX parameters -     4 Stochastic parameters We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator. Always trade the trend! If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear. Take the trade. For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart. THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT Best assets to trade: - EUR
Million Dollar Challenge
Christophe Godart
Indicators
Let´s try to make some real money! Call me profit addicted. I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades. This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades. The arrows are calculated with: -     Momentum  parameters -     Candle stick patterns -     Fundamental Price action We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator
Pisces TheProfitZone
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Indicators
Pisces TheProfitZone "Pisces TheProfitZone MT4 Indicator Powered byFxGangster" This indicator will calculate new support and resistant zone everyday, and that give us a trading zone such as thats telling us TP and SL, So it still telling us for where should the price will go reach? Fore Example. Uptrend : If Price can stay upper a Line and price close higher above a Line, then the price will continue go up to reach next Line. Downtrend : If Price can't pass to stay upper a Line and the price
Golden Chip
Daishon Cotman
Indicators
Golden Chip provides Basic Market Structure, Fibonacci, supply and Demand Zones. Letting you identify when a sell off point is approaching or whne a buy opportunity is arriving. The awesome thing about Golden Chip is that, you will see rejection levels or continuation before ANYBODY ! This indicator moves directly with price and lines up perfectly with the Chart. Some indicators would lag but NOT this one ! Golden Chip is amazing for Clean chart (Naked Chart). GOLDEN CHIP IS ONLY ON METATRADER (
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Pan PrizMA
Aleksey Panfilov
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At the very least, this indicator is able to entertain you. It builds a moving line based on interpolation by a polynomial of 1-4 powers and/or a function consisting of a sum of 1-5 sine curves. Various combinations are possible, for example, a sum of three sine curves about a second order parabola. The resulting line can be extrapolated by any of the specified functions and for various distances both as a single point at each indicator step (unchangeable line), and as a specified (re-painted) f
Pan PrizMA
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
The indicator builds a moving line based on interpolation by a polynomial of 1-4 powers and/or a function consisting of a sum of 1-5 sine curves. Various combinations are possible, for example, a sum of three sine curves about a second order parabola. The resulting line can be extrapolated by any of the specified functions and for various distances both as a single point at each indicator step (unchangeable line), and as a specified (re-painted) function segment for visualization. More details:
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
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Quantum Trader
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Quantum Trader 2019.01.29 05:55 
 

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