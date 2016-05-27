RSI Divergence Alert Simple

A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email.

The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence.

You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision.

The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works.

Parameters:

RSIPeriod - number of bars for the RSI calculation

RSI70 - RSI overbought level

RSI30 - RSI oversold level

Push - send (true) or do not send (false) notifications to the mobile device

EMail - send (true) or do not send (false) notifications to email

Sound - play (true) or do not play (false) the sound file

SoundFile - name of the sound file

To configure the push-notifications read your MetaQuotes ID from the Metatrader 4 app on your mobile device and write it to the "MetaQuotes ID" field in the Metatrder 4 terminal on your computer. More details: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications.

To monitor multiple instruments or multiple timeframes of one instrument, it is necessary to run the indicator on each chart.

The video demonstrates the indicator performance in Tester: https://youtu.be/nNw5qfpUo2A