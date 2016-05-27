RSI Divergence Alert Simple

5

A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email.

The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence.

You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision.

The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works.

Parameters:

  • RSIPeriod - number of bars for the RSI calculation
  • RSI70 - RSI overbought level
  • RSI30 - RSI oversold level
  • Push - send (true) or do not send (false) notifications to the mobile device
  • EMail - send (true) or do not send (false) notifications to email
  • Sound - play (true) or do not play (false) the sound file
  • SoundFile - name of the sound file

To configure the push-notifications read your MetaQuotes ID from the Metatrader 4 app on your mobile device and write it to the "MetaQuotes ID" field in the Metatrder 4 terminal on your computer. More details: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications.

To monitor multiple instruments or multiple timeframes of one instrument, it is necessary to run the indicator on each chart.

The video demonstrates the indicator performance in Tester: https://youtu.be/nNw5qfpUo2A 

Reviews 5
SUHAIMISUDIN
39
SUHAIMISUDIN 2020.05.23 06:37 
 

it is working..thanks alot to Arkady for the such good indicator..it will save alot of my time rather than just focusing on the screen 24 hours!!

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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
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Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
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John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.20 15:09 
 

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SUHAIMISUDIN
39
SUHAIMISUDIN 2020.05.23 06:37 
 

it is working..thanks alot to Arkady for the such good indicator..it will save alot of my time rather than just focusing on the screen 24 hours!!

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.22 03:06 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.11.03 12:39 
 

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Maksym Mudrakov
30051
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.30 19:44 
 

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