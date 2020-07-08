Trend Signal All Time Frame

This indicator allows you to see the strength of the trend on all timeframes.

It can be used for all currency pairs.

The indicator can be displayed in the form of a column (from left to right): status buy / sell / strong buy / strong sell, strength of the trend in percentage, pips last candle, body candle now, remaining time, and the timeframe of M1 to MN.

Information contained below (from left to right): total trend percent, sell percent, buy percent.