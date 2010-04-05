Dynamic Price Volatility Indicator

Dynamic Price Volatility Indicator (DPVI)


The Dynamic Price Volatility Indicator (DPVI) is designed to provide traders with valuable insights into market volatility and potential price movements. It combines elements of volatility analysis and trend identification to assist traders in making informed trading decisions.


Features:

  • Dynamic Volatility Bands: utilizes a proprietary algorithm to calculate dynamic volatility bands that adjust in real-time based on market conditions. These bands act as support and resistance levels, visually representing the current price volatility.
  • Trend Strength Meter: DPVI includes a trend strength meter that measures the intensity of the current market trend. It combines multiple indicators and statistical calculations to determine the strength of the trend, helping traders identify whether the market is trending strongly or experiencing a range-bound movement.
  • Signal Generation: DPVI generates trading signals based on the interaction between price movements and the dynamic volatility bands. When the price approaches or breaks through the volatility bands, accompanied by a strong trend strength reading, a buy or sell signal is generated, indicating potential entry or exit points.
  • Customizable Parameters: Traders can adjust various parameters of DPVI to suit their trading style and preferences. This includes the sensitivity of the volatility bands, the calculation period for trend strength, etc.
  • Real-time Alerts: DPVI can be set up to send real-time alerts via email or pop-up notifications whenever a significant volatility breakout with a strong trend strength is detected. This ensures that traders stay informed even when they are not actively monitoring the charts.


Benefits:

  • Enhanced Volatility Analysis: DPVI helps traders identify periods of high volatility and anticipate potential breakouts or reversals, allowing for better risk management and more accurate trading decisions.
  • Trend Confirmation: By analyzing the strength of the trend, DPVI provides traders with additional confirmation of the market direction, increasing the confidence in their trading strategies.
  • Versatility: DPVI can be applied to various financial instruments and timeframes, catering to different trading styles and preferences.
  • Customizability: Traders can adapt DPVI to their specific needs by adjusting the indicator's parameters and signal generation settings.
  • Real-time Alerts: The inclusion of real-time alerts ensures that traders do not miss out on potential trading opportunities, even if they are not actively monitoring the charts.


Note! Effectiveness of the indicator can only be determined through rigorous testing and analysis. It is recommended to backtest and validate the indicator using historical data before using it in live trading.


Mention MT4TOOL promo code to get 15% discount for 4xDev custom dev services.

Recommended products
B Clode
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Trading XAUUSD is a double-edged sword. Its massive volatility offers incredible profit potential, but it also carries significant risk for those without a disciplined strategy. Today, I am excited to introduce my latest automated trading system: B Clode . Built specifically for the XAUUSD H1 timeframe , B Clode was engineered to harmonize high-frequency grid trading with intelligent risk management. 1. Why B Clode for XAUUSD? Gold is notorious for its "noise." By focusing on the H1 timeframe
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
2.5 (2)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
FxSProMT
Sergiy Podolyak
5 (1)
Indicators
The FxSProMT indicator shows the current market trend and trend change. Indicator Parameters Ind_Period - the number of previous bars used to calculate actual values. Number_Bars - the number of bars to display the indicator.. Too many bars may significantly slow down the operation of the trading terminal. Signal_Sound - sound alert to notify of trend change. The sound can be played multiple times until the signal is confirmed (the bar closes). Default is disabled. Signal_Alert - an alert to no
FREE
Ratio market
Aleksandr Krokhalev
4.41 (17)
Indicators
Volatility under control. The indicator shows the optimal depth for setting goals within the day and on the average trend. It also builds pivot zones for the estimated correction depth. As an accompaniment, the key levels of the structure are displayed for several timeframes. Classical volatility indicators ATR & ADX on fixed timeframes are used for calculation. The calculation takes into account the spread, and if the market is slightly volatile, you will see a warning about the risk. You can c
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.81 (32)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Elliot wave grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades will pending order when break price of wave 1 and run wave 3 . Best time frame 1h , Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Wave_depth - Set the wave size. Wave_deviation  -   Set wide of the wave. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take
FREE
Break and sideway grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades when momentum reach more volume factor . Any pair, time frame any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbol - Name of pair (ex.EURUSD#) Breakout_factor - Volume peak factor (Recommend for forex use 0.5-1.5). Sideway_factor - Volume low factor ( Recommend for  forex use 0.1-0.5). Lots - start lot. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take pr
FREE
Asteroid
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the work of the adviser is to use the change in trend strength to determine the optimal entry points to the market. The logic of the advisor’s work combines two strategies: control of price consolidation and its “explosion” and control of the trend end to work in the channel. The EA does NOT use dangerous trading methods. Each trade has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended trading tools (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Value for calculating the tradi
WH AutoFib EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Experts
AutoFib EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to harness the power of Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for automated trading. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, AutoFib EA empowers your trading strategy with precision and efficiency. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Adjust the setting based on your testing   results. Questions ? feel free to   ask.   Key Features: Automated Trading:   Open buy and sell orders seamlessly based on Fibonacci levels, minimizi
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.72 (43)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Apex Trend Sniper
Steffen Reinhold Noll
Indicators
Apex Trend Sniper Apex Trend Sniper is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4. It identifies directional changes in price by combining a Williams Percent Range oscillator with a multi-layer filter system. Signals are displayed directly on the chart as arrows. The indicator is suitable for use on Bitcoin (BTCUSD), major indices (US30, GER40, NAS100, SPX500) and Gold (XAUUSD). Operation The core signal is derived from the Williams Percent Range. When the oscillator crosses defined threshold
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA
PZ TRADING SLU
3.88 (25)
Experts
This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings It implements two different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for
FREE
Commodity Channel Indicator Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4.67 (3)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades after CCI indicator exit the oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame a
FREE
Major Support and Resistance Indicator
Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
Indicators
This indicator filters the Zigzag indicator to calculate the main support and resistance levels. Variables minimum gap between peaks : is the distance (GAP) between the peaks of the Zigzag peaks sensitivity : Minimum number of nearby peaks look back: it means that it has to test the last 50 peaks in the Zigzag object name perfix: a prefix for level’s line name on chart
FREE
Ava Ffx Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in H1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of H1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe H1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Fibo label
Damir Satridinov
5 (2)
Indicators
Индикатор рисует уровни Фибоначчи с выделенными Ценовыми метками.При установке индикатора на график необходимо создать трендовую линию с именем указанным в поле" Unique name of trend line to place fib on ". По умолчанию имя=" Unique name of trend line to place fib on"  =     "+"    .В индикаторе можно заменить уровни фибоначчи по своему усмотрению.Также меняются цвет,стиль,толщина линий и т. д.
FREE
Moving Average Crossover Bars ago Dashboard
John Benjamin
4.44 (9)
Indicators
Moving Average Dashboard Bars ago is a unique multi currency, multi time frame dashboard. The dashboard is very simple. You select two moving averages, the instruments and timeframes The Moving Average Dashboard Bars ago then shows how how many bars ago the moving averages made a bullish or bearish crossover. It also shows you in real time when there is a bullish or a bearish crossover. The indicator plots in a subwindow. The Moving Average Dashboard Bars ago can be beneficial if you are trading
FREE
Dax Macd Bollinger Breakout Strategy Mt4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
DAX MACD Bollinger Breakout (M15) is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 strategy designed to capture clean breakout moves on the DAX index using a momentum + structure confirmation model with rule-based pending STOP execution. The EA was tested on DAX on the M15 timeframe from July 8, 2017 to August 22, 2025 (MT5 hedged). No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with optimized and fine-tuned settings. Recommended broker: Any MT5 broker offering DAX (GER40) with EET server time (Rob
FREE
RSIBandsTREND
Cihan Abalioglu
Indicators
RSIBandsTREND is a custom trend-focused indicator that enhances the classic RSI approach by visualizing dynamic upper and lower bands based on RSI calculations. It plots three clean bands (upper, lower, and midline) directly on the chart, helping traders identify overbought and oversold zones with precision. Features: Three-band system: upper, lower, and center RSI lines EMA-smoothed RSI band calculation Clear trend zone visualization on chart Works on all timeframes (M1 to Monthly) Fully opt
FREE
Account Protector MT4
Vladimir Mametov
4.5 (10)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
Simple Trailing Manager
Rap Raedon Castro Pono
Utilities
Description Simple Trailing Manager is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that automatically manages trailing stops for your open positions. It provides a clean, visually intuitive interface showing exactly where your trailing stops will activate, helping you monitor your risk management strategy at a glance. Unlike standard trailing stop features, this tool gives you a visual preview of where your trailing stops will be placed before they activate, allowing you to plan your trades more
FREE
Icarus Reversals Indicator FREE
James D Scuderi
3 (2)
Indicators
The Icarus Reversals(TM) FREE Indicator is a powerful tool to identify high-probability reversal points, across all instruments.  The Reversals Indicator provides traders and investors with a simple-to-use and highly dynamic insight into points of likely price-action reversals.  Generated by a unique proprietary code-set, the Reversals Indicator (FREE version) generates long and short trade signals, which can be customised for key inputs and colourisation. Settings of the Icarus Reversals FREE h
FREE
Intermarket Take Profit Indicator for EURUSD
GEORGIOS VERGAKIS
5 (1)
Indicators
This is the original, simpler version of our core EURUSD algorithm (it calculates and displays 2 lines rather than 3), but it is still capable of detecting levels in the market where EURUSD will likely move to. These levels are indicated by unusual large gaps, formed by the two lines. Detailed guidance is given to users.  All in all it works on the very short term,  and more importantly on the daily chart. The differences between this and our top EURUSD indicator, is that this one only displays
FREE
Resistance and Support Levels
David Muriithi
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicators automatically draws the Support and resistances levels for you once you've dropped it on a chart.  It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analysis prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is dropped it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest.  But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free!  Get the new and improved version here:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY Parameters Time-frame  -> T
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
More from author
Left4Trade MT4 Script
Oleksandr Tsedryk
Utilities
Left4Trade MT4 Script  A script allows displaying the closure of a trade on the current chart. It helps to see where the trade was opened and closed and how it affects the overall trading result. When using this script, arrows indicating the opening and closing of trades are displayed on the chart. They can be configured with different colors according to your preferences. One of the main advantages of using this script is the ability to quickly analyze trading operations, which allows you to
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review