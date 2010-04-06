Levels of Good Frequency

According to the law of nature which states that everything is a vibration, I have built this measurement model and which detects the best frequencies

in the movement of the price, so just adjust the frequency in the input parameter of the candlestick watcher how are they arranged on the level lines

(support/resistance).

Lists of good frequencies : 236, 369,417,528, 618,741,963,1236,1484.





You can also search for the frequency that suits your asset! just use the parameter: frequency









































