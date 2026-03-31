Apex Instituation Edge Indicator

  • Indicators
  • Minentle Ndubane
    Minentle Ndubane

    Minentle Ndubane

    🤖GOLD AND FOREX TRADER | MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR DEVELOPER
    I develop professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors focused on performance, reliability, and intelligent risk management.
    📊WHAT I BUILD
    * Gold (XAUUSD) & Forex Expert Advisors
    * Demand and supply
  • Version: 1.10
  • Updated: 2 June 2026

Read Manual Setup Guide

Apex Institutional Edge is a high-performance technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and tracks Supply and Demand zones across all markets and timeframes.

Designed with optimized native MQL5 engineering, the indicator detects institutional-style price imbalances and displays them as clean, easy-to-read zones directly on your chart.

Key Features

• Automatic Supply and Demand zone detection
• Multi-Timeframe (MTF) zone overlay
• Fresh and Confirmed zone labeling
• Automatic role-reversal zone tracking
• Configurable popup and sound alerts
• Fully customizable colors and transparency
• Lightweight, fast, and CPU-efficient performance

Supported Markets

Works on  Gold, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Crypto from M1 to Monthly (MN) timeframes.

Why Traders Use It

Apex Institutional Edge helps traders focus on the price levels where strong buying or selling activity previously occurred, making it easier to plan entries, stop-loss placement, and target levels with a clean chart layout.

Performance & Reliability

Built entirely in native MQL5 code, the indicator is engineered for stable operation on multiple charts simultaneously without slowing down your terminal.

Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not provide guaranteed trading signals or investment advice. Trading financial markets involves risk, and past market behavior does not guarantee future results.



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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Professional Gold Scalping & Swing Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Zetra Gold EA is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The system combines intelligent scalping and short-term swing trading to capture high-probability market opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management and precise trade execution. Unlike systems that continuously open multiple positions, ZetraGold EA follows a controlled approach by managing only one active trade a
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MUHAMMAD RIZWAN
18
MUHAMMAD RIZWAN 2026.06.14 22:17 
 

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Frank Cele
18
Frank Cele 2026.06.08 13:02 
 

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Minentle Ndubane
343
Reply from developer Minentle Ndubane 2026.06.09 09:14
Thank you for your feedback and support! I'm glad you find the indicator simple to use, clean on the chart, and that the levels are proving useful in your analysis.
zanele ngobeni
18
zanele ngobeni 2026.06.06 10:32 
 

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Minentle Ndubane
343
Reply from developer Minentle Ndubane 2026.06.06 10:46
Thank you for your feedback, I really appreciate it. RiskGuard EA is an optional tool designed to work alongside the indicator for additional risk management. It does not change or interfere with the signals generated by the indicator itself. Instead, it helps to manage trades once they are placed. In simple terms, the indicator provides the entry signals, while RiskGuard EA focuses on protecting your account by managing things like risk exposure, trade protection, and overall discipline based on your settings. You can still use the indicator on its own if you prefer. The EA is just an extra layer for traders who want more automated risk control and account protection. I will also make sure to add a clearer explanation in the product description so that everything stays transparent and up to date.
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