Real Trading Signal

Real Trading Signal is an indicator that generates trade arrows. It generates trade arrows with its own algorithm.

These arrows give buying and selling signals. The indicator certainly does not repaint. Can be used in all pairs. Sends a signal to the user with the alert feature.


Trade rules

  • Enter the signal when the buy signal arrives.
  • In order to exit from the transaction, an opposite signal must be received.
  • It is absolutely necessary to close the operation when an opposite signal is received.
  • These rules must be followed in the sell process.
  • Or the user has to stop the damage and put the profit taking levels.
  • Currency pairs: Any
  • Time interval: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4


Parameters

  • SignalCalculator - indicator sensitivity adjustment. The standard sensitivity setting is 0.005. 
  • AlertsOn - send alerts. If this feature is activated, it will be activated in other warning properties.
  • AlertsMessage - send a message
  • AlertsSound - sound alert setting
  • AlertsEmail - email alert setting. Send alerts to mail address.


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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
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4.83 (12)
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The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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The High and Low Points indicator is designed to calculate potential order points. The main feature of this indicator is to specify the points that the price can not exceed for a long time. The market always wants to pass points that can not pass. It is necessary to place an order waiting for this point indicated by this indicator. Is an indicator that constitutes many EA strategies. Designed for manual trading. Transaction Strategies High point buy stop order Low point sell stop order For exam
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Are you tired of channeling? This indicator is designed to draw channels. Triple graphics channels, automatically installs 3 different graphics channels. These channels are shown on a single graphic. These channels are calculated by a number of different algorithms. Automatically draws on the screen. You can select three time zones. Parameters Period1 - from here you can select the first period. It can be selected from 1 minute time period to monthly time period. Period1_Channel_Color - period1
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Pivot trend indicator is a trend indicator that uses standard pivot calculation and some indicators. The purpose of the indicator is to calculate the possible trends using the pivot point. And to give the user an idea about trend direction. You can use this display as a trend indicator. Or with other indicators suitable for your strategy. Features The green bar represents the upward trend. The red bar represents the downward trend. The blue pivot point represents the upward trend. The yellow pi
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Strong trend indicator is a special indicator designed to capture healthy signals. There are lines showing the signal of the indicator and the power of buying and selling. The signal line is yellow. The green lines are Buy lines. The ones that are brown are Sell lines. The green line must close above the yellow line to perform the operation. The brown line must close above the yellow line to sell. The important line is the first one that closes above the yellow line. If the first line is green,
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The ”Trend Guess” is a complex software that does not involve the MACD, RSI or moving averages. It adapts itself to current market conditions using complicated algorithms based on price action and out custom indicators. The indicator will gives you trading signals Buy or Sell stop loss levels indicated in the popup alert window and graphically. You have to do is to press buy or sell button whenever you get a signal Important Rules Identify a current long term trend. Example – if you trade on a
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Box martingale system is an indicator designed to trade martingale. This indicator sends a signal from the highest point where the trend is likely to return. With these signals the user starts the trades. These signals appear in the form of a box. The user can see from which point the signal is given. The important thing in trading martingale is to find a good starting point. This indicator provides this starting point. Trade rules Start processing when the first trade signal arrives. The impor
HC Candlestick Pattern
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HC candlestick pattern is a simple and convenient indicator able to define candle patterns.‌ Candlestick charts are a type of financial chart for tracking the movement of securities. They have their origins in the centuries-old Japanese rice trade and have made their way into modern day price charting. Some investors find them more visually appealing than the standard bar charts and the price action is easier to interpret. Hc candlestick pattern is a special indicator designed to find divergence
Face Smiling Trend
Harun Celik
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Face smiling trend indicator is an oscillator designed to search for turning points. Face smiling trend indicator represents an oscillator that uses in his work an average price for a certain period and is designed to determine the price reversal points. Face smiling trend indicator oscillates between 0.00 (oversold) and 105 (overbought) values depending upon market conditions. Red bars suggest bearish pressure and blue bars bullish pressure. Typically, a reversal of the trend occurs when achiev
Stubborn Scalper
Harun Celik
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The Stubborn Scalper indicator can run in any currency pair and at any time interval. The larger the time interval, the less false signals are obtained. Always choose a larger time interval for healthy signals. Trade rules Turn on the Buy action when the Stubborn Scalper indicator turns blue and the trend up warning is displayed. The Stop Loss is set to the level at the end of the green circle. Turn off the operation when the Stubborn Scalper indicator is green or red. Turn on the Sell action w
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Big Trend Signal   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you can ge
Full Divergence Signal
Harun Celik
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This indicator is designed to find the difference in price and indicator. This indicator uses various indicators. These indicators RSI, Macd, Momentum, RVI, Stochastic, Standard deviation, Derivative, Williams, and custom. You can use these indicators by selecting the indicator type section. This indicator shows the price and indicator difference on the screen. Indicators are individually selectable. You can use the custom type to enter the desired parameters. The user is alerted with the alert
Undefeated Trend
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Undefeated trend indicator, an indicator that uses MacD and Bollinger bands. It is a coded indicator to find trends. It finds these trends by its own algorithm. This indicator requires visual monitoring. It does not give any warning because it needs visual follow-up. The main trendline should turn down to find the down trend. The main trend line should go under the white line and then go under the yellow line. The main trendline should turn upward to find the upward trend. The main trend line sh
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Super signal series magic arrows is an indicator that generates trade arrows. It generates trade arrows with its own algorithm. These arrows give buying and selling signals. The indicator certainly does not repaint. Can be used in all pairs. Sends a signal to the user with the alert feature. Trade rules Enter the signal when the buy signal arrives. In order to exit from the transaction, an opposite signal must be received. It is absolutely necessary to close the operation when an opposite signa
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This indicator is designed to filter trends. Using the RSI indicator we know. It is aimed to confirm trends with this indicator. Can be used alone. It can be used as an indicator to help other indicators. He is already a trend indicator. You can confirm the signals given by other indicators according to your strategy with this indicator. The RSI Trend Filtering indicator confirms trends using a number of complex algorithms. Red below trend zero represents the downward trend. If trend is blue abo
Colored Trend
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Colored trend indicator is a trend indicator that uses Average True Range and Standard Deviation indications. It is aimed to find more healthy trends with this indicator. This indicator can be used alone as a trend indicator. Detailed review 4 different trend colors appear on this indicator. The blue color represents the upward trend. The dark blue color has a tendency to decline after rising from the rising trend. The red color represents the declining trend. The dark red color has a tendency
Super Signal Series Trend Arrows
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Super signal series trend arrows is an indicator designed to generate trading signals. This indicator uses a number of different indicators and generates a signal using a number of historical data. It generally tries to calculate the trend return points. These trend returns may be sometimes very large, sometimes small. The investor should act with the belief that the signal may be small. Monthly median produces 5 to 10 signals. These signals vary according to market conditions. The signals do no
EMA Trend
Harun Celik
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The EMA Trend indicator is a trend indicator using two moving averages. These two moving average is the main trend indicator with 89 EMA. 89 EMA is generally regarded as a trend in the Forex market. The second moving average is 49 EMA. A trend was created using two moving averages. You can use this display alone as a trend indicator. Or with other indicators suitable for your strategy. This indicator sends a warning every new trend starts. Features You can select and edit the periods. Time fram
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Harun Celik
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Every successful trader knows what support and resistance spots are working. And always know that these points need to be kept in mind. They always trade according to this point. The support and resistance point indicator operates in two different modes. The first is the standard support and resistance points we know. The second is Fibonacci levels. This indicator automatically calculates and displays the support and resistance points on the screen. Features You can select the time frame you wa
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Real Trend Lines is an indicator that calculates trends using a set of channels and using a set of algorithms. This indicator helps to find trend return points. It generally represents an oscillator. This trend tracking system helps the investor to understand small or large trends and determines the direction according to it. Trending features Up trend Rule 1 - yellow trend line should be below zero level. Rule 2 - the yellow trend line should be in the green and orange channel. Rule 3 - the tr
Super Signal Series Mystery Arrows
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Super signal series mystery arrows is an indicator designed to generate trading signals. This indicator uses a number of different indicators and generates a signal using a number of historical data. Currency pairs:  Any Time interval:  M5, M15, M30. Suggested M5 Work with at least 20 pairs Parameters AlertsOn -  send alerts. If this feature is activated, it will be activated in other warning properties. AlertsMessage -  send a message AlertsSound -  sound alert setting AlertsEmail -  email ale
Super Oscillator
Harun Celik
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Super oscillator indicator is an oscillator designed to calculate trend reversal points. A set of bar calculations and a set of algorithms to calculate trend reversals. Level probing system with high probability trends. All of these features combine to make it easier for investors to find trends. Suggestions and Features There are two levels on the super oscillator indicator. They are at levels of 0.5 and -0.5. The oscillator bar should be below -0.5 to find the upward trend. And a blue color t
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Super Trend Bars is a trend finding indicator. It tries to find the trends that are most likely to trend. A set of indicators and a set of algorithms. Trend probability changes color when it finds a high trend. The red color represents the declining trend. The lime color represents the upward trend. Super Trend Bar changes color when it finds a trend. Features This indicator is a trend indicator by itself. It can operate without the need for additional indicators. When you see the first lime co
Super Oscillator Trading System
Harun Celik
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The super oscillator trading system is a trend finding tool. This system consists of a few indicators and a few algorithms. The aim of this indicator is to direct the investor to find healthy trends. Trade Rules This indicator has two channel lines. These channels are red lines below zero and above zero. There is a line in two places to process. These are blue lines. There is one trend line, the yellow line. Up trend rules Rule 1 - the yellow trend line should close below the red line below the
Trend Beads
Harun Celik
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The trend beads indicator is software that does not include trend indicators such as moving average, Bollinger bands. This indicator works entirely with price and bar movements. The purpose of the indicator is to calculate the most likely trends. To assist the user in determining trend trends. The user determines the trend direction with the colors on the screen. You can use this indicator alone as a trend indicator. Or with other indicators suitable for your strategy. Trade Rules Rising trend
I Return Signal
Harun Celik
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The I Return Signal indicator is a product designed for signal trading. This indicator works by using a number of factors such as a set of indicators, recent history data, bar combinations, price movements, custom filtering system and various algorithms. It uses all of these factors at the same time and generates turn signals. The signals are generated by calculating from the highest possible points of the signal. This indicator is easy to use and understandable. Thanks to the warning features,
Super Cross Trend
Harun Celik
5 (2)
Indicators
The Super Cross Trend indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen. Thanks to the alert features you can ge
Multiple RSI
Harun Celik
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Multiple RSI indicator works based on the standard RSI indicator. This indicator will display the RSI indicator from different timeframes on one screen. You will see the RSI indicator for all timeframes on one screen. This indicator saves you from constantly changing charts. At the same time you can analyze the operations of other graphs relative to each other. Features This indicator shows the RSI graph of the timeframe you are working on and the upper timeframe graphs. For example, if you run
Signal MACD
Harun Celik
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The Signal MACD product is an indicator that works with the standard MACD indicator. This indicator is designed to do signal trading using the objective MACD indicator and a set of algorithms. This indicator can be used both as an oscillator and as a signal producing product. So you can use this indicator in two goal. When the indicator finds a signal, it shows arrow marks on the oscillator. These arrows allow investors to trade. Trade Rules "Buy" action when you see a green arrow and receive a
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