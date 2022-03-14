Binary Deal Trading

1

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Simple Trading System Update

!!! Follow this link to see our 2023 Strategy !!! (See results and download the auto trade tool)


Description

Binary Deal Trading Indicator is an indicator on MT4 for Binary Option Trading. It forecasts the overbought / oversold level, Reversal and Fractal point. This indicator will help you to decide a reversal price on any time frame (Recommend M1, M5 and M15). The expiry time is 5-15 minutes after receive signal.

 

Features

High win rate

Non-repaint signal 100%

Pre-signals (Warning signals) alert before the confirmed signals (before one candle)

Works in any time frame. M5 and M15 are recommended

Message pop-up with sound alerts on PC, notification to phone

Martingale strategy can be used for 1-3 candles (Martingale step)


Parameters

Period bars           The number of bars are used for calculation

Fast volatility       To calculate market direction on low timeframe

                            Increase this value, to increase signal but low accuracy

Slow volatility       To calculate market direction on high timeframe

                            Increase this value, to increase signal but low accuracy

Price volatility      To calculate price swig and movement on current timeframe

                            Increase this value, to increase signal but low accuracy

Display      Warning signals before entry trade (Before one candle)

                Arrow to entry trading (Confirmed signal)

                All signals are not repaint


Do not trade during a red news or bad news condition

Do not trade on the strongest or weakest currency


I hope the indicators to be a good trading tool for you. If you have any question, please feel free to send me a message. I will respond as soon as possible.




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Mechanism Trend
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Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Connect Indicator
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
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Connect Indicator is a tool used for connecting indicators between the MQL market and MT4. The connected indicators are made by our group and can be used for other applications, such as sending messages to the Line application or Telegram application. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask us to receive support. Function and indicator buffer Buffer one is the high price of the previous candle. Buffer two is the high price of the previous candle. Usage To connect indicators to fu
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Edens Joseph
150
Edens Joseph 2023.11.15 17:25 
 

Fake signal

Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
6462
Reply from developer Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung 2023.11.16 08:56
Thank you for your comment. The indicator is transparent work. Please read and understand the instruction how to use the indicator and risk management or MM. You can see the results in real time at https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751597
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