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Simple Trading System Update

!!! Follow this link to see our 2023 Strategy !!! (See results and download the auto trade tool)





Description

Binary Deal Trading Indicator is an indicator on MT4 for Binary Option Trading. It forecasts the overbought / oversold level, Reversal and Fractal point. This indicator will help you to decide a reversal price on any time frame (Recommend M1, M5 and M15). The expiry time is 5-15 minutes after receive signal.

Features

High win rate

Non-repaint signal 100%

Pre-signals (Warning signals) alert before the confirmed signals (before one candle)

Works in any time frame. M5 and M15 are recommended

Message pop-up with sound alerts on PC, notification to phone

Martingale strategy can be used for 1-3 candles (Martingale step)





Parameters

Period bars The number of bars are used for calculation

Fast volatility To calculate market direction on low timeframe

Increase this value, to increase signal but low accuracy

Slow volatility To calculate market direction on high timeframe

Increase this value, to increase signal but low accuracy

Price volatility To calculate price swig and movement on current timeframe

Increase this value, to increase signal but low accuracy

Display Warning signals before entry trade (Before one candle)

Arrow to entry trading (Confirmed signal)

All signals are not repaint





Do not trade during a red news or bad news condition

Do not trade on the strongest or weakest currency





I hope the indicators to be a good trading tool for you. If you have any question, please feel free to send me a message. I will respond as soon as possible.







