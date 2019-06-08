The strategy of the adviser determines the direction, the strength of the trend and the behavior of prices in the zone of "round" price levels. If several factors coincide, the adviser starts working in the direction of the most likely price movement.





The Expert Advisor uses a unique algorithm for tracking open positions.





Each position advisor has a stop loss and take profit.





Dangerous trading methods are NOT used. Recommended trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD, EURUSD. For 24/7 advisor operation, it is recommended to use a remote server (VPS). Settings: