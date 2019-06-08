NewStar
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
The strategy of the adviser determines the direction, the strength of the trend and the behavior of prices in the zone of "round" price levels. If several factors coincide, the adviser starts working in the direction of the most likely price movement.
The Expert Advisor uses a unique algorithm for tracking open positions.
Each position advisor has a stop loss and take profit.
Dangerous trading methods are NOT used.
Recommended trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD, EURUSD.
For 24/7 advisor operation, it is recommended to use a remote server (VPS).
Settings:
- MaxRisk - risk level for the calculation of the trading lot;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Trailing-stop on / off - enable trailing stop;
- Trailing Start - Start Trailing Sopa;
- First Trailing Level - The first level of the trailing stop;
- Trailing Step - step of the trailing stop;
- Use the adviser's working time? - The use of the trading interval;
- The hour of commencement of trade - Hour start trading;
- Minute of commencement of trade - Minute to start trading;
- Hour of the end of trade - Hour of the end of trade;
- Minute of the end of trade - Minute of the end of the trade;
- Comment to order - comment to the order;
- Slippage - Maximum slippage;
- Max Spread - Maximum Spread;
- Magic Number - Magic number.