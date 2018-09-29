Super Power
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator displays super power trend movement.
Features
- Multiplier - displays multiplier movement.
- Multiplier2 - displays multiplier2 movement.
- Trend - displays indicator trend 1 and trend 2 (true/false).
- separate_windor - displays trend separate window.(0-1....)
- X - move the trend left and right.
- Y - move the trend up and down.
How to understand the status:
- If the Trend color is green, trend is up.
- If the Trend color is red, trend is down.