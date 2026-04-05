Super Turbo

This indicator Super Turbo indicator.Indicator displays trend movement.Indicator calculates automatically line.

Features

  • FiltPer - displays indicator period.
  • Step - displays indicator Step.
  • Trend - displays indicator trend (true/false).
  • X - move the trend left and right.
  • Y - move the trend up and down.

    • How to understand the status:
  • If the Trend color is green, trend is up.
  • If the Trend color is red, trend is down.

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Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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This indicator zone indicator.Indicator displays high and low zone. Features Green color - Shows movement on the high zone. Red colr - Shows movement on the low zone. Yellow colr - Shows movement on the zero zone.    How to understand the status: If the bar is higher than the yellow color line , trend is up. If the bar is lower than the yellow color line , trend is down.
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Mati Maello
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Mati Maello
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This indicator displays super power trend movement. Features Multiplier - displays multiplier movement. Multiplier2 - displays multiplier2 movement. Trend - displays indicator trend 1 and trend 2 (true/false). separate_windor - displays trend separate window.(0-1....) X - move the trend left and right. Y - move the trend up and down. How to understand the status: If the Trend color is green, trend is up. If the Trend color is red, trend is down.
Super Power Beeta
Mati Maello
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This indicator displays Super Power  Beeta trend movement.Indicator is version 2 . Features Multiplier - displays multiplier movement. Multiplier2 - displays multiplier2 movement. Trend - displays indicator trend 1 and trend 2 (true/false). Background:color - displays background color (true/false). separate_window - displays trend separate window.(0-1....) separate_window2 - displays trend (background color )separate window.(1-2....) X - move the trend left and right. Y - move the trend up an
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1 (1)
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This indicator displays XR Power Trend movement.Indicator displays Moving Average period 5,Moving Average period 26,Moving Average period 52,Commodity Channel Index,MACD,Average Directional Movement Index,Bulls Power,Bears Power,Stochastic Oscillator,Relative Strength Index,Force Index,Momentum,DeMarker,average movement.Indicators period is standard period.    Features X - move the trend left and right. Y - move the trend up and down. How to understand the status: If the Trend color is green, t
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Mati Maello
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This indicator Master XR indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. deviation - displays indicator deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator deviation. How to understand the status: If (Timeframe M1-H1) FiltPer = 100; If ( Timeframe H4-MN) FiltPer = 5-20; ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// //
Super MA Pluss
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Super MA Pluss indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. /////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Super Channel Arrow and Zak
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Super Channel Arrow and zak indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator channel period. FiltPer2 - displays indicator period. deviation - displays indicator channel deviation. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. best FiltPer ,period timeframe M1-H1 (100);H4-MN (50) best FiltPer2, period timeframe M1-H1 (50);H4-MN (25) //////////////////
Super Channel Pro
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Super Channel Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator channel period. deviation - displays indicator channel deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator channel deviation. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Super Channel Pro Pluss
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Super Channel Pro Pluss indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator channel period. deviation - displays indicator channel deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator channel deviation. deviation3 - displays indicator channel deviation. How to understand the status: If the arrow is up and line color Teal ;trend is up. If the arrow is down and line color Red; trend is down. If the arrow is Yellow close
Super XT
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Super XT indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. Window - displays indicator trend (true/false). Trend - displays indicator trend (true/false). X - move the trend left and right. Y - move the trend up and down.     How to understand the status: If the Trend color is green, trend is up. If the Trend color is red, trend is down. ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Pluuto Alert
Mati Maello
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator Pluuto Alert indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line.Alert = arrow.When the alert is up the next alert is down,when the alert is down the next alert is up (new bar). Features FiltPer - displays indicator period.Line1. FiltPer2 - displays indicator period.Line2. Multiplier - displays indicator multiplier.(FlitPer,Line1;step) Deviation1 - displays indicator deviation.(Line2) Deviation2 - displays indicator deviation.(Arrow) Trend - displa
Pluuto Alert Plus
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Pluuto Alert Plus indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line.Alert = FiltPer.When the alert is up the next alert is down,when the alert is down the next alert is up (new bar). Features FiltPer - displays indicator period.Line1. FiltPer2 - displays indicator period.Line2. Multiplier - displays indicator multiplier.(FlitPer,Line1;step) Deviation1 - displays indicator deviation.(Line2) Deviation2 - displays indicator deviation.(Line2) Deviati
Pluuto Alert Pro
Mati Maello
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator Pluuto Alert Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line.Alert = (FiltPer1,Line1_Arrow).When the alert is up the next alert is down,when the alert is down the next alert is up (new bar). Features FiltPer1 - displays indicator period.Per1 FiltPer2 - displays indicator period.Per2. FiltPer3 - displays indicator period.Per3. Multiplier1_per1 - displays indicator multiplier.(FlitPe1,step) Multiplier2_line1 - displays indicator multiplier.(L
XX Power
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator XX Power indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell.In dicator displays arrow and line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. How to understand the status:   If the Trend color is green, trend is up. I f the Trend color is red, trend is down.    //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////////////////
Matrix X
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Matrix X indicator.Indicator displays Stochastic oscillator,Williams Percent Range,DeMarker,Relative Strength Index,Matrix trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell.Matrix trend = (Stochastic+WPR+DeMarker+RSI)/4. Features KPeriod - displays Stochastic K period. DPeriod - displays Stochastic D period. Slowing- displays Stochastic Slowing. Stochastic_Method - displays Stochastic Method. Stochastic_price - displays Stochastic Price. WPR_per - displays WPR period. Dem_per - disp
Mega Super
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Mega Super indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell.In dicator displays arrow and line. Features per - displays indicator period. How to understand the status: If the arrow color is green, trend is up. I f the arrow color is red, trend is down. //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ///////////////////////////////////////////////////
Matic
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Matic indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell. The indicator shows the movement of sak1 and sak2 Stddevchannel, Regression. Features HLper - displays indicator iHighest and iLowest period. ExtDepth - displays indicator ExtDepth. ExtDeviation - displays indicator ExtDeviation. ExtBackstep - displays indicator ExtBackstep. zak1_ST_RE - displays indicator zak1,Stddevchannel,Regression.(true,false) zak2_ST_RE - displays indicator zak2,Stddevchannel
Matic Pro
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Matic Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell. The indicator shows the movement of sak1 and sak2 Stddevchannel, Regression + zak2 indicator. Features HLper - displays indicator iHighest and iLowest period. ExtDepth - displays indicator ExtDepth. ExtDeviation - displays indicator ExtDeviation. ExtBackstep - displays indicator ExtBackstep. p - line indicator bars back.(bars back= zak2) m - regression.(1-8),the best(2-3) i0 -line indicator bar
Super Neuro Trend
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Super Neuro Trend indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell. Features FiltPer- displays indicator period. deviation - displaus indicator deviation. Trend - displaus indicator trend.( true,false) Rectangle - displaus indicator rectangle. (true,false)  How to understand the status: If the trend color is green, trend is up. I f the trend color is red, trend is down. I f the trend waiting,trend waiting.     ///////////////////////////////////////////
Mega Super Neuro Trend
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Mega Super Neuro Trend indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell.Trend1= line1 > < line1,trend2=line1 > < line2,trend3 = line1,line2  > < line3. Features Trend - displaus indicator trend.( true,false) How to understand the status: If the trend color is green, trend is up. I f the trend color is red, trend is down. ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
XRX Master
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator XRX Master indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell. Features FiltPer- displays indicator period. deviation - displaus indicator deviation. deviation2 - displaus indicator deviation 2. HL_period - displaus indicator Highest and Lowest period. HL_period2 - displaus indicator Highest 2 and Lowest 2 period. How to understand the status: If the trend color arrow is green, trend is up. I f the trend color arrow is red, trend is down. ///////////
XXX Master
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator XXX Master indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell. Features per- displays indicator period. Step- displays indicator step. line- true (false) How to understand the status: If the trend color arrow is green, trend is up. I f the trend color arrow is red, trend is down. //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// /////////////////////////////
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