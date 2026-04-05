Super Turbo
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator Super Turbo indicator.Indicator displays trend movement.Indicator calculates automatically line.
Features
- FiltPer - displays indicator period.
- Step - displays indicator Step.
- Trend - displays indicator trend (true/false).
- X - move the trend left and right.
- Y - move the trend up and down.
- If the Trend color is green, trend is up.
- If the Trend color is red, trend is down.
How to understand the status:
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