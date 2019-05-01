Super MA Pluss
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator Super MA Pluss indicator.Indicator displays trend movement.Indicator calculates automatically line.
Features
- FiltPer - displays indicator period.
How to understand the status:
- If the arrow is green, trend is up.
- If the arrow is red, trend is down.
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