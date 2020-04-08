Matic
- Indicators
- Mati Maello
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator Matic indicator.Indicator displays trend movement.Indicator helps to buy and sell.The indicator shows the movement of sak1 and sak2 Stddevchannel, Regression.
Features
- HLper - displays indicator iHighest and iLowest period.
- ExtDepth - displays indicator ExtDepth.
- ExtDeviation - displays indicator ExtDeviation.
- ExtBackstep - displays indicator ExtBackstep.
- zak1_ST_RE - displays indicator zak1,Stddevchannel,Regression.(true,false)
- zak2_ST_RE - displays indicator zak2,Stddevchannel,Regression.(true,false)
