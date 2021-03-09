Matrix X
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator Matrix X indicator.Indicator displays Stochastic oscillator,Williams Percent Range,DeMarker,Relative Strength Index,Matrix trend movement.Indicator helps to buy and sell.Matrix trend = (Stochastic+WPR+DeMarker+RSI)/4.
Features
- KPeriod - displays Stochastic K period.
- DPeriod - displays Stochastic D period.
- Slowing- displays Stochastic Slowing.
- Stochastic_Method - displays Stochastic Method.
- Stochastic_price - displays Stochastic Price.
- WPR_per - displays WPR period.
- Dem_per - displays DeMarker period.
- RSI_per - displays RSI period.
- RSI_Price - displays RSI Price.
- If the arrow color is green (>50) ;trend is up.
- If the arrow color is red (<50) ;trend is down.
How to understand the status:
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