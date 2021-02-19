XX Power
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator XX Power indicator.Indicator displays trend movement.Indicator helps to buy and sell.Indicator displays arrow and line.
Features
- FiltPer - displays indicator period.
How to understand the status:
- If the Trend color is green, trend is up.
- If the Trend color is red, trend is down.
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