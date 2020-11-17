Pluuto Alert
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator Pluuto Alert indicator.Indicator displays trend movement.Indicator calculates automatically line.Alert = arrow.When the alert is up the next alert is down,when the alert is down the next alert is up (new bar).
Features
- FiltPer - displays indicator period.Line1.
- FiltPer2 - displays indicator period.Line2.
- Multiplier - displays indicator multiplier.(FlitPer,Line1;step)
- Deviation1 - displays indicator deviation.(Line2)
- Deviation2 - displays indicator deviation.(Arrow)
- Trend - displays indicator trend (true/false).
- Trend Alert - displays indicator trend alert (true/false).
- X - move the trend left and right.
- Y - move the trend up and down.
- If the Trend color is green, trend is up.
- If the Trend color is red, trend is down.
How to understand the status:
Indicator best timeframe (M1-M30 FiltPer 30),(H1-MN FiltPer 15)
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