Super Channel Arrow and Zak
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator Super Channel Arrow and zak indicator.Indicator displays trend movement.Indicator calculates automatically line.
Features
- FiltPer - displays indicator channel period.
- FiltPer2 - displays indicator period.
- deviation - displays indicator channel deviation.
How to understand the status:
- If the arrow is green, trend is up.
- If the arrow is red, trend is down.
- best FiltPer ,period timeframe M1-H1 (100);H4-MN (50)
- best FiltPer2, period timeframe M1-H1 (50);H4-MN (25)
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