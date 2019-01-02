XR Power Trend
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator displays XR Power Trend movement.Indicator displays Moving Average period 5,Moving Average period 26,Moving Average period 52,Commodity Channel Index,MACD,Average Directional Movement Index,Bulls Power,Bears Power,Stochastic Oscillator,Relative Strength Index,Force Index,Momentum,DeMarker,average movement.Indicators period is standard period.
Features
- X - move the trend left and right.
Y - move the trend up and down.
How to understand the status:
- If the Trend color is green, trend is up.
- If the Trend color is red, trend is down.
Author is unresponsive, indicator is defective as shown as in the comment section and you cannot personalize the settings based on personal preferences. Still have a dark box overlapping the screen, not a good product.