Control Multi Trading News MT5

The EA uses economic news trading using low, medium and high news. The EA is set for each piece of news separately. Trading is conducted on 26 currency pairs and 3 timeframes from M5-M30. The EA uses trading on such indicators as CCI, Standard Deviation, Moving Average, Relative Strength Index, Momentum and MACD .

The EA looks for small price deviations by indicators and uses 3 types of economic news to confirm the position opening. Adaptive breakeven, trailing stop , and partial position closing are used to close a position. The adaptability of capturing profit depends on the fluctuations of the news and the day of the week, for example, on Friday, low profits are used to quickly close the position.

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

Real monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1777448

Monitoring: link

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32105

For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK. For the strategy tester: the EA provides integrated data on economic news from 2010.01.01 to 2020.05.01. Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used. The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use: Tick simulation methods:

M1 OHLC.





Pairs and timeframe

The EA optimized for the following pairs:

EURUSD / M5, M15, M30.

GBPUSD / M5, M15, M30.

GBPJPY / M5, M15, M30.

USDCHF / M5, M15, M30.

USDJPY / M5, M15.

AUDUSD / M5, M15.

GBPAUD / M5, M15, M30.

USDCAD / M5, M15.

GBPCAD / M5, M15, M30.

EURAUD / M5, M15, M30.

EURCAD / M5, M15, M30.

EURGBP / M5, M15.

EURJPY / M5, M15.

GBPCHF / M5, M15.

NZDUSD / M5, M15, M30.

GBPNZD / M5, M15.

EURCHF / M5, M15.

AUDCAD / M5, M15.

NZDCAD / M5, M15.

NZDCHF / M5.

NZDJPY / M5.

CHFJPY / M5.

CADJPY / M5.

CADCHF / M5.

AUDNZD / M5.

EURNZD / M5.





Requirements and recommendations

It is recommended to install the EA on one chart, you can enable and disable currencies in the settings.

The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use with the recommended pairs and timeframes - $1000 or $10 on a cent account.

5-digit brokers.

VPS.





Parameters

EURUSD - if true , use EURUSD;

- if , use EURUSD; ...

EURNZD

Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Use_Risk_StopLoss - The risk-based stop loss.

- The risk-based stop loss. Custom_balance - FreeMargin = false or Balance = true.

- FreeMargin = false or Balance = true.

Percentage Risk — interest risk based on stop loss.

— interest risk based on stop loss. Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Use_Risk_StopLoss is false );

- fixed lot (if is ); Order Type - trading direction;

- trading direction; Order Comment - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Slippage - slippage;

- slippage; Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

Multi_Currency_BackTest:

true - use the multi-currency tester;





false - use the current currency and timeframe;

Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;

- adapt the stop loss to spread; Max Spread - maximum spread;

- maximum spread; Stop strategy trend - disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;

Economic news filter:



Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;

- select Protocol to download economic news;



http







https

use_high(medium/low)_news - trade high/medium/low-impact news;

- trade high/medium/low-impact news;



News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes;

- update news every N minutes;



Colors of news lines on the chart;





Show time on lines - show time for news lines;

- show time for news lines;





Style/width_Lines - style/width of lines.

Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday; ...

Friday

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; GMT setting - GMT settings;

GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);

- automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);

GMT Mode - manual setting;

GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - off);

- GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - off); Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);

- start time (hh:mm); Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).

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