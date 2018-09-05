Multiple Time Points
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Multiple Time Points indicator is designed to show candle high and low points. It also shows the high and low points of 4 different time periods.
All graphics appear on a single graphical screen. the currently used time slots are H1, H4, D1, W1.
Parameters
- Line style - Line style setting.
- H1 color - H1 color setting.
- H4 color - H4 color setting.
- Day color - D1 color setting
- Week color - W1 color setting.
- H1 width - H1 width setting.
- H4 width - H4 width setting.
- Day width - D1 width setting.
- Week width - W1 width setting.