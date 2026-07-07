SuperTrend Master
- Indicators
-
Arnaud LeytensI'm an independent algorithmic trader based in Switzerland.
I've been trading independently for over 7 years —
navigating markets through bull runs, crashes, and everything
in between. During that time, I also managed my own business
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 3 August 2026
Supertrend Master — Multi-Timeframe Supertrend Indicator
A clean, visual Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5
with a multi-timeframe dashboard.
The chart displays a clear Supertrend line with colored
candles and directional arrows on trend changes —
designed to be readable at a glance.
A compact HUD shows the current Bull / Bear direction
across 7 timeframes simultaneously:
M5 | M15 | M30 | H1 | H4 | D1 | W1
No need to switch charts. See the full market picture
in one view. The HUD can be hidden if not needed.
Fully customizable inputs — ATR period, multiplier
and colors.
By Valdex Systems — Switzerland.
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This indicator is a visual tool. It does not provide
trading signals or financial advice.
Excellent free Supertrend indicator. It is easy to use, visually clear, and very useful for quickly identifying market trends. The signals are simple to understand, even for beginner traders, and the indicator fits well into a trend-following strategy. Thank you to the developer for this high-quality work and for offering it for free. Highly recommended!