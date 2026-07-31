CandleFrame Time Boxes is a native multi-timeframe visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays candles from a selected timeframe as clear, color-coded range boxes directly on the current chart.

Each box represents the complete High-to-Low range and full time span of one source candle. This makes higher-timeframe market structure easier to read while working on lower chart timeframes.

KEY FEATURES

• Multi-timeframe candle boxes

• Bullish, bearish and doji classification

• Live current box or closed boxes only

• Custom number of historical boxes

• Optional candle open-price level

• Optional High-Low midpoint level

• Detailed OHLC information in mouse tooltips

• Optional timeframe and candle-start labels

• Fully customizable colors, borders and levels

• Boxes can be filled or displayed as outlines

• Background drawing option for a cleaner chart

• Multiple indicator instances supported on the same chart

• Compatible with all symbols and standard MetaTrader 5 timeframes

HOW TO USE

Select a Box Timeframe that is higher than your current chart timeframe. For example, you can display H4 candle boxes while analyzing an M1, M5 or M15 chart.

Choose the number of boxes you want to display and enable Include the Live Box if you want the active higher-timeframe candle to update in real time.

CandleFrame Time Boxes is a chart-analysis and visualization tool. It does not open trades or generate Buy and Sell signals.

INPUT PARAMETERS

CORE SETTINGS

• Box Timeframe — Selects the timeframe used to build the boxes.

• Number of Boxes — Sets the number of boxes displayed on the chart, from 1 to 300.

• Include the Live Box — Shows or hides the currently forming source candle.

• Unique Instance ID — Allows several indicator instances to run on the same chart with different settings.

DIRECTION CLASSIFICATION

• Maximum Doji Body Percentage — Defines the maximum candle body-to-range percentage used to classify a candle as a doji.

BOX APPEARANCE

• Bullish Box Color — Color used for bullish candles.

• Bearish Box Color — Color used for bearish candles.

• Doji Box Color — Color used for doji candles.

• Fill Boxes — Enables or disables the box fill.

• Draw Behind Chart Candles — Places boxes behind the chart candles.

• Border Style — Selects the box-border line style.

• Border Width — Sets the box-border width.

REFERENCE LEVELS

• Show Open Line — Displays the source candle’s open price inside each box.

• Show Midpoint Line — Displays the midpoint between the High and Low.

• Level Color — Sets the color of the reference levels.

• Level Style — Selects the reference-level line style.

• Level Width — Sets the reference-level line width.

BOX LABELS

• Show Labels — Displays the source timeframe and candle start time.

• Label Color — Sets the label text color.

• Label Font Size — Sets the label font size.