CandleFrame Time Boxes

CandleFrame Time Boxes is a native multi-timeframe visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays candles from a selected timeframe as clear, color-coded range boxes directly on the current chart.

Each box represents the complete High-to-Low range and full time span of one source candle. This makes higher-timeframe market structure easier to read while working on lower chart timeframes.

KEY FEATURES

• Multi-timeframe candle boxes
• Bullish, bearish and doji classification
• Live current box or closed boxes only
• Custom number of historical boxes
• Optional candle open-price level
• Optional High-Low midpoint level
• Detailed OHLC information in mouse tooltips
• Optional timeframe and candle-start labels
• Fully customizable colors, borders and levels
• Boxes can be filled or displayed as outlines
• Background drawing option for a cleaner chart
• Multiple indicator instances supported on the same chart
• Compatible with all symbols and standard MetaTrader 5 timeframes

HOW TO USE

Select a Box Timeframe that is higher than your current chart timeframe. For example, you can display H4 candle boxes while analyzing an M1, M5 or M15 chart.

Choose the number of boxes you want to display and enable Include the Live Box if you want the active higher-timeframe candle to update in real time.

CandleFrame Time Boxes is a chart-analysis and visualization tool. It does not open trades or generate Buy and Sell signals.

INPUT PARAMETERS

CORE SETTINGS

• Box Timeframe — Selects the timeframe used to build the boxes.
• Number of Boxes — Sets the number of boxes displayed on the chart, from 1 to 300.
• Include the Live Box — Shows or hides the currently forming source candle.
• Unique Instance ID — Allows several indicator instances to run on the same chart with different settings.

DIRECTION CLASSIFICATION

• Maximum Doji Body Percentage — Defines the maximum candle body-to-range percentage used to classify a candle as a doji.

BOX APPEARANCE

• Bullish Box Color — Color used for bullish candles.
• Bearish Box Color — Color used for bearish candles.
• Doji Box Color — Color used for doji candles.
• Fill Boxes — Enables or disables the box fill.
• Draw Behind Chart Candles — Places boxes behind the chart candles.
• Border Style — Selects the box-border line style.
• Border Width — Sets the box-border width.

REFERENCE LEVELS

• Show Open Line — Displays the source candle’s open price inside each box.
• Show Midpoint Line — Displays the midpoint between the High and Low.
• Level Color — Sets the color of the reference levels.
• Level Style — Selects the reference-level line style.
• Level Width — Sets the reference-level line width.

BOX LABELS

• Show Labels — Displays the source timeframe and candle start time.
• Label Color — Sets the label text color.
• Label Font Size — Sets the label font size.


Recommended products
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
4 (2)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST - Fixed Brick Renko Chart Tool for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST is a Renko chart tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want to build and study fixed brick Renko movement using a practical pip or point-based setup. The purpose of this tool is simple: create a cleaner Renko structure so the trader can observe direction, brick runs, pullbacks, support and resistance behavior without normal candle noise. This is not a signal indicator and it does not predict the market. It
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
RC Hour Interval Lines MT5
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was  designed to assist your trading experience.  It  draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing  traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
3 (1)
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Indicators
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
Expansoes M
Marcus Vinicius Da Silva Miranda
Indicators
The M Extensions are variations of the Golden Ratio (Fibonacci Sequence). It is the World's first technique developed for Candle Projections. Advantages: Easy to plot. Candle anchoring; High and accurate precision as support and resistance; Excellent Risk x Return ratio; Works in any timeframe; Works in any asset / market.   The M Extensions are classified into: M0: Zero point (starting candle) RC: Initial candle control region M1: Extension region 1 M2: Extension region 2 M3: Extension regi
FREE
BKT Pro Tooco SR
Khac Thanh Bui
Indicators
BKT Pro Tooco A multi-method support and resistance toolkit for MetaTrader 5 that detects swing levels in real time using four selectable detection algorithms, without repainting confirmed signals. BKT Pro Tooco is a support and resistance indicator for MetaTrader 5, built to serve traders who require reliable zone detection across multiple market structures. The indicator offers four independent detection methods, allowing traders to match the algorithm to their preferred trading style, whether
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (44)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicators
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicators
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
MT5 TV Style Permanent Crosshair
Jian Gang Feng
Indicators
Core Purpose ​ A permanent crosshair indicator designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It addresses key limitations of MT5's default crosshair, including the need for manual activation, automatic disappearance on click, and solid lines obscuring price bars. This indicator optimizes chart analysis by delivering a smooth, professional-grade crosshair experience on MT5. ​ Key Features ​ Automatic activation: Enabled immediately after loading, replacing the default Ctrl+F function. The crossha
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Matrix Trade Condition Monitor
Joshy Antony
Utilities
================================================================ MATRIX CONDITION MONITOR Live Trade Condition Panel for MetaTrader 5 Fully Automatic -- Works with ALL Matrix EAs ================================================================ NEVER MISS A TRADE SETUP AGAIN Matrix Condition Monitor is a free utility that attaches to any chart and automatically checks all 10 trade conditions in real time -- showing you exactly why a trade will or will not open, and alerting you the moment ever
FREE
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Double TMA with Reversal Zones
Clayton Prickett
4.45 (11)
Indicators
Note from Developer: This is the lite version of the Double TMA with Bands Indicator. You can find the paid version that comes with alerts and on screen signal arrows built in here . I will also be selling an EA based on this trading system soon once all backtesting and optimization have been completed. Unlock your trading potential with the Double TMA Indicator with Reversal Detection! Designed for swing and reversal trading, this versatile tool integrates two Triangular Moving Averages (
FREE
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Indicators
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
VolumeBasedColorsBars
Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
Indicators
VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
FREE
Fimathe PCM Indicador
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Indicators
Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator (FREE) The Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator is a free indicator designed to help traders analyze the market visually in a simple, fast, and effective way. Its purpose is to make it easier to identify market conditions through clear visual signals, allowing traders to make more confident trading decisions. Best result: 5M timeframe MT5 server time: 2:00 Management: 1 Take Profit: stop trading, wait for the next day 2 Losses: stop trading, wait for the next day
FREE
Tabajara V5
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.84 (37)
Indicators
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
Aegis Current Force
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
Aegis Current Force Aegis Current Force is a professional signal indicator designed to identify structured trading opportunities using market direction, trend strength, momentum recovery, and predefined risk levels. The indicator combines an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine with ADX directional confirmation and CCI recovery filtering. A signal appears only when the selected conditions agree, helping reduce weak and unstructured entries. BUY and SELL arrows are displayed dir
FREE
Nexa Gold Relative
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
Nexa Gold Relative is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who prefer cleaner and more selective trade signals. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with RSI confirmation, ATR-based trade zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, and mobile alerts. Nexa Gold Relative is built to help traders identify structured BUY and SELL setups directly on the chart, with clear Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit areas. Main Featur
FREE
Aurum Xau Vector
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
Aurum Xau Vector is a professional trading indicator designed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD. The indicator combines price geometry, Fibonacci-style target alignment, ATR-based risk zones, MACD confirmation, candle confirmation, session filtering, and alert notifications in one clean tool. It is built for traders who want fewer but more selective Gold signals. Instead of printing many random arrows, Aurum Xau Vector focuses on quality filtering and can be configured to allow only one signal p
FREE
Arc Velocity Pulse
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
ARC VELOCITY PULSE Parabolic SAR Direction + ROC Recovery for XAUUSD Arc Velocity Pulse is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify trend-aligned recovery opportunities supported by directional movement, momentum acceleration, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator combines Parabolic SAR direction analysis with Rate of Change recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confi
FREE
Nova Gold Fusion
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
NOVA GOLD FUSION RSI + EMA 20 / EMA 100 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Nova Gold Fusion is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want cleaner signals supported by both trend direction and momentum confirmation. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 / EMA 100 trend filtering, RSI confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, sess
FREE
Helios Bullion Confluence
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
HELIOS BULLION CONFLUENCE RSI + EMA 50 / EMA 200 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Helios Bullion Confluence is a professional Gold trading indicator created for traders who prefer selective signals supported by both long-term trend structure and momentum confirmation. The system combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend alignment, RSI momentum filtering, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, can
FREE
Atlas Gold Matrix
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
ATLAS GOLD MATRIX EMA 50 / EMA 200 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Atlas Gold Matrix is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who prefer structured, trend-aligned signals with clear risk planning. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 and EMA 200 trend confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown,
FREE
Vanta Gold Cross
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
VANTA GOLD CROSS EMA 20 / EMA 100 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Vanta Gold Cross is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who prefer clean, trend-aligned signals instead of noisy chart alerts. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 and EMA 100 trend confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, one-signa
FREE
Sovereign Metal Momentum
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
SOVEREIGN METAL MOMENTUM MACD + EMA 20 / EMA 100 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Sovereign Metal Momentum is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who want trend direction and momentum confirmation combined within one structured system. The indicator integrates a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 / EMA 100 trend alignment, MACD momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, conf
Zenith Alloy Nexus
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
ZENITH ALLOY NEXUS MACD + EMA 50 / EMA 200 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Zenith Alloy Nexus is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who want momentum confirmation aligned with the broader market trend. The system combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend structure, MACD momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle validation, session filt
Nebula Range Sentinel
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
NEBULA RANGE SENTINEL Bollinger Bands + RSI Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Nebula Range Sentinel is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify potential reversal opportunities around dynamic market extremes. The indicator combines Bollinger Bands price rejection and re-entry logic with RSI momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones, candle validation, session filtering, signal cooldown, and re
Lunar Volatility Compass
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
LUNAR VOLATILITY COMPASS Bollinger Bands + MACD Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Lunar Volatility Compass is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to combine dynamic volatility analysis with momentum confirmation. The indicator integrates Bollinger Bands market positioning, MACD momentum validation, a Gold-focused price calculation engine, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle logic, session filtering, s
Vertex Direction Pulsee
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
VERTEX DIRECTION PULSE CCI Pullback + ADX/DMI Confirmation for XAUUSD Vertex Direction Pulse is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured market opportunities by combining pullback recovery, trend direction, trend strength, mathematical price alignment, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator uses CCI to detect the end of a market pullback, while ADX and DMI confirm whether the market has sufficient
Kinetic Envelope Drive
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
KINETIC ENVELOPE DRIVE Keltner Channel + Awesome Oscillator for XAUUSD Kinetic Envelope Drive is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured pullback opportunities supported by volatility, market direction, and momentum. The indicator combines Keltner Channel price positioning with Awesome Oscillator momentum confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci calculation engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-base
Apex Channel Rebound
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
APEX CHANNEL REBOUND Donchian Breakout Retest + Momentum for XAUUSD Apex Channel Rebound is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured breakout opportunities after price confirms a successful market retest. The indicator combines Donchian Channel breakout analysis with Momentum confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based trade zones, session cont
Stratus Recovery Beacon
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
STRATUS RECOVERY BEACON Ichimoku Cloud + Williams %R Recovery for XAUUSD Stratus Recovery Beacon is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify pullback-recovery opportunities that remain aligned with the broader market direction. The indicator combines Ichimoku Cloud trend analysis with Williams %R recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based trade
Prism Trail Surge
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
PRISM TRAIL SURGE SuperTrend Direction + Stochastic Recovery for XAUUSD Prism Trail Surge is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify trend-aligned recovery opportunities supported by directional structure, momentum recovery, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator combines SuperTrend direction analysis with Stochastic recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-can
Horizon Motion Vigor
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
Horizon Motion Vigor Horizon Motion Vigor is a professional gold signal indicator designed for traders who want clean, structured, and selective setups on XAUUSD. The indicator combines an internal Gann and Fibonacci price alignment engine with HMA direction filtering and RVI momentum recovery confirmation. This helps the system avoid random entries and focus only on setups where market direction, momentum recovery, and risk structure are aligned. The indicator displays BUY and SELL arrows d
Aureon Confluence Enginee
Mostapha Halbane
Indicators
Aureon Confluence Engine   is a trend-confirmation indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Gann price geometry, Fibonacci target alignment and ADX/DMI trend filtering in one structured signal system. The indicator analyzes completed candles only. When all enabled conditions agree, it displays a BUY or SELL arrow together with clear Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones directly on the chart. By default, the indicator is configured to provide a maximum of one qualified signal per broker day, he
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review