OrderMarker

The utility is created to assist traders. How it works

  1. Changes in the balance are displayed as a green or red line on the screen.
  2. The market entry moments are displayed on the chart both for current deals and deals in history.
  3. If there are several orders of the same type, the utility calculates the average price and marks it with white dashes.
  4. The utility can send a report on balance change to the user's email.


By user's command

  • Modification of all TP (SL) of Selected orders on the Current pair (set 0 to delete SL/TP).
  • ACTIVE [SL]. The user sets the price level in the menu. Then, once a bar is closed beyond this level, the robot closes the Selected orders.
  • SMART [SL]. How it works: the user sets the price level. If a bar is closed beyond the specified level, the robot sets a traditional stop loss plus the addition specified in points 12 and 13 of the menu.
  • Immediate closing of the Selected orders.
  • Automatic closing of the Selected orders when reaching the profit/equity, by time or by profit, after the user-defined time.
  • Closing of pending orders at user's command or automatically if the market orders were closed.
  • Automatic trading with a smart stop loss on USDCAD M15 on Monday mornings.


Input parameters

  • Find orders by comment - parameter for selecting deals. Specify the identification parameter from the comments column of the orders table. The parameter below overrides this parameter.
  • Find orders by Magic number - select deals by magic number. Set 0 to select manual deals. This parameter has a higher priority than the previous one.
  • BUY/SELL [ SL ]/[TP] (set 0 to delete) - immediately set stop levels for the orders selected in 1-3 (Selected orders).
  • ACTIVE [SL] - close the Selected orders if a bar closes beyond the specified level.
  • SMART [SL] - set SL fro the Selected orders at a certain distance (points 12 and 13), if a bar closes beyond the specified level.
  • BUY/SELL Smart SL - the number of points to be added to SL of SMART [SL].
  • Check orders for Act/Smt SL - check the availability of the Selected orders to set ACTIVE [SL]/SMART [SL].
  • BUY/SELL Close Now selected orders/current pair/All pairs - immediately close orders that are selected/on the current pair/trading account.
  • PROFIT TARGET (for closing selected orders/current pair/All pairs) - close orders that are selected/on the current pair/trading account when they reach the specified PROFIT/EQUITY on the account.
  • Profit calc. - profit calculation method (1 - trade account profit, 2 - profit of closed orders).
  • BUY/SELL Time (for closing selected orders/current pair/All pairs) - close orders that are selected/on the current pair/trading account at the specified time.
  • Addition in MIN for closing - minutes for closing.
  • BUY Time to close Select + profit (selected orders/current pair/All pairs) - close orders that are selected/on the current pair/trading account when the profit specified in point 39 in reaches after the specified hour.
  • Addition in MIN for closing - minutes for closing.
  • Profit_Target - take profit value.
  • Profit calc. - profit calculation method (1 - trade account profit, 2 - profit of closed orders).
  • Super Order Allowed - inviolability of Super Orders.
  • Super_Order_1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10 (Super Order Ticket, state) - Super Orders. Ticket number. (The utility is not allowed to modify Super Orders, saved after restarting).
  • Close Now Pending of current pair - immediately close the pending orders of the current pair.
  • Pending of current pair to be closed, when mission complete - close pending orders on the current pair, when there are no more open orders on the current pair.
  • User parameters - custom parameters.
  • Allow the UTILITY TO QUIT - allows the utility to detach from the chart one the orders are closed.
  • USDCAD M15 expert solo LONG/SHORT trading - allow automatic trading.
  • Solo trading parameters - parameters for automatic trading.
  • Set GMT - time zone (saved).
  • https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8873 - clock.wav
  • Allow the clock chime - enable audio alerts (saved).
  • MailSend - enable sending reports to email (saved).
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Utilities
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4.09 (11)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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