Ganti Symbol

Hi.

The main obstacle for multi timeframe traders or traders who use multiple indicators on multiple charts is when they want to do analysis on multiple pairs quickly. You can imagine if there are 3 or 10 charts that must be opened when you want to do analysis. and each chart has its own template. of course it will take a long time to replace one by one before analysis. how many opportunities are lost due to the time spent changing charts. or maybe when a mentor wants to explain to his students, and students will feel bored when they see a mentor doing chart settings in a long way. Of course, the point that the mentor wants to give to students will be hampered.

This is a tool to make it easier for traders to change pairs on the entire chart according to the pair chosen.

This tool is dedicated to BBMA traders who need analysis between timeframes, thus saving traders time when they want to do analysis on multiple pairs with different TFs.

before using the indicator, here are the steps in how to use this indicator / tool

1. Traders must display pairs on the market watch, because only pairs registered on the market watch will be displayed as buttons on the chart. for example a trader or mentor will analyze several pairs USDJPY; GBPUSD; EURUSD; USDCAD; AUDUSD; EURCHF; EURGBP; GBPJPY; GBPCAD; AUDCAD

then only that will be shown on the chart, in that order. just a suggestion, sort the pairs in alphabetical order to make it easier to find the pairs to be analyzed or presented

2. A trader can simply load this indicator on 1 main chart, and open several charts with the required TF. no need to place this indicator / tool on every chart

3. When you want to change to another pair, just press the button provided, then the entire chart will change according to the main chart. so this will save a lot of time for the trader or mentor who will do the analysis or presentation.

4. If you want to remove the indicator from the chart, just release it normally, then all the chart selection buttons on the main chart will be deleted without deleting other images on the chart.





This tool is free version to use for 1 month, you can renew it every month. if you like you can buy it and you can use it as long as the mt4 is still there.

I hope this tool helps you gain a lot of profit, save time and give you the trading experience quickly.



Ismail





