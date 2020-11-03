Ganti Symbol

Hi.
The main obstacle for multi timeframe traders or traders who use multiple indicators on multiple charts is when they want to do analysis on multiple pairs quickly. You can imagine if there are 3 or 10 charts that must be opened when you want to do analysis. and each chart has its own template. of course it will take a long time to replace one by one before analysis. how many opportunities are lost due to the time spent changing charts. or maybe when a mentor wants to explain to his students, and students will feel bored when they see a mentor doing chart settings in a long way. Of course, the point that the mentor wants to give to students will be hampered.
This is a tool to make it easier for traders to change pairs on the entire chart according to the pair chosen.
This tool is dedicated to BBMA traders who need analysis between timeframes, thus saving traders time when they want to do analysis on multiple pairs with different TFs.
before using the indicator, here are the steps in how to use this indicator / tool
1. Traders must display pairs on the market watch, because only pairs registered on the market watch will be displayed as buttons on the chart. for example a trader or mentor will analyze several pairs USDJPY; GBPUSD; EURUSD; USDCAD; AUDUSD; EURCHF; EURGBP; GBPJPY; GBPCAD; AUDCAD
then only that will be shown on the chart, in that order. just a suggestion, sort the pairs in alphabetical order to make it easier to find the pairs to be analyzed or presented
2. A trader can simply load this indicator on 1 main chart, and open several charts with the required TF. no need to place this indicator / tool on every chart
3. When you want to change to another pair, just press the button provided, then the entire chart will change according to the main chart. so this will save a lot of time for the trader or mentor who will do the analysis or presentation.
4. If you want to remove the indicator from the chart, just release it normally, then all the chart selection buttons on the main chart will be deleted without deleting other images on the chart.

This tool is free version to use for 1 month, you can renew it every month. if you like you can buy it and you can use it as long as the mt4 is still there.
I hope this tool helps you gain a lot of profit, save time and give you the trading experience quickly.

Ismail


Video Ganti Symbol
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Base XP 1
Umar Ismail
Indicators
This indikator is used as a supporting indicator. its function is to find out the position of the price reflection position, but he cannot work alone, requires another set of indicators which will immediately be sold separately The principle of Supply And Demand can be used as a forex trading analysis tool. One way to use it is to rely on the balance zone as zone stops Supply And Demand and the trading system applied, as well as the legal basis for general supply and demand.
Signal M5
Umar Ismail
Indicators
trading is not a game. trading is business. and the main thing to consider in business is to limit losses. Stop Loss is the lowest price limit set to limit losses. When price movements touch this value, the system will automatically close the order or position. For most traders, the decision to put this stop loss is an uncomfortable choice. Why? because that means they have received the loss. However, every trader has the right to decide for himself which trading model is the most suitable for
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Robert Torres Jr
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Robert Torres Jr 2021.03.12 10:17 
 

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Umar Ismail
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Reply from developer Umar Ismail 2021.03.12 16:18
thanks for the good feedback
I will try to update the indicator as soon as possible
thanks for the advice
:)
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