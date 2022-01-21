Coral Trade Planner is a 3-in-1 tool for making smart trades.

While planning your trade you can either use the step buttons in the Planner window to modify your price lines, or you can "unlock" the lines to drag the lines on the chart to place them more precisely by hand. While the lines are "locked" they will follow price as it moves on the chart.

When you have completed your planning and are ready to enter a trade, there are 3 companion scripts that are provided to help you. The "TEST" script will prepare the trade and print a test message to the console to tell you what it would have done, but without actually submitting an order. The "NOW" script will immediately execute the trade plan by sending the order, and clear the planned trade from the chart. And the "INPUTS" script will give you the opportunity to set an order message and magic number before sending the order.

Coral Trade Planner has many configuration options, from window placement, colors, default parameters for the tools and many others. There are lots of shortcuts built-in as well, such as automatically setting TP and SL lines at a 1:2 RR ratio based off the Lot Size Calculator's SL setting; automatically setting the planned trade's lot size to match the full position size; resetting risk% to the default; and so on.