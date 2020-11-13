Multi Chart Same Symbol Changer

This indicator helps trader quickly change symbol for all current charts.

Help manual:

1-Traders add this indicator to one of the openning chart. Traders can add this to all charts. They all work properly.

if SingleChartImpact = true: only chart with indicator can change symbol. If false, all opened charts will be changed

2-From the chart that has this indicator added, traders press one key on the keyboard to show all symbols which are available on market watch window in button form.

For example, if trader press 'A' or 'a' key, the chart will show all symbols that have 'A' or 'a' in the first letter (AUDUSD, AUDCAD, AMZ, ...) in button form.

3-Traders click on one of the button to change all charts to the same symbol displayed on that button without changing templates.

4-Traders can limit the number of buttons showed on charts by removing symbols in the market watch window.

5-Use Tab to move the end of the chart

6-Use 'H' to display history orders on chart

Video Multi Chart Same Symbol Changer
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Nguyen Van Hung
Indicators
This indicator show all history orders on chart with the same symbol. It help you see time and price that orders opened and closed. 1) Show all history 2) Open chart with symbol that you need to watch 3) Attach the indicator 4) Press key "h" -Downwards line Blue: sell with profit -Downwards line Red: buy with loss -Upwards line Blue: buy with profit -Upwards line Red: sell with loss.
FREE
Multi Time Frame Backtest Master
Nguyen Van Hung
Indicators
This indicators when combine with its slave version can help you a better view in backtesting visual mode. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61574 They will help you in developing a multi time frame trading strategy. 1) Run backtest in visual mode 2) Add the master indicator to the backtesting chart 3) Add the slave indicators to other charts of the same symbol with different time frames. Run the backtest and you will see all the charts auto scrolling.
FREE
MACD Trend Line Alert
Nguyen Van Hung
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is an upgrade of traditional MACD on MT4. It can alert and push notificaton (if configured) when : - MACD line cross Signal Line -MACD line cross Zero -MACD cross Trend Line -MACD cross Horizontal Line It has two working mode: on ClosedCandle and on RunningCandle. With ClosedCandle mode, it only alert when a candle is closed.  Trader only draw a line (trend line or horizontal line) on MACD indicator window and the indicator will automatically find that line and check if it is cros
RSI Trend Line Alert
Nguyen Van Hung
Indicators
This indicator is an upgrade of traditional RSI on MT4. It can alert and push notificaton (if configured) when : -RSI line cross its MA line -RSI Enter and Exit Overbought and Oversold Zone. These zones can be set by input. -RSI cross line for both Trend line and Horizontal line. It has two working mode: on ClosedCandle and on RunningCandle. With ClosedCandle mode, it only alert when a candle is closed.  Trader only draw a line (trend line or horizontal line) on RSI indicator window and the indi
CCI Trend Line Alert
Nguyen Van Hung
Indicators
This indicator is an upgrade of traditional CCI on MT4. It can alert and push notificaton (if configured) when : -CCI line cross its MA line -CCI Enter and Exit Overbought and Oversold Zone. These zones can be set by input. -CCI cross line for both Trend line and Horizontal line. It has two working mode: on ClosedCandle and on RunningCandle. With ClosedCandle mode, it only alert when a candle is closed.  Trader only draw a line (trend line or horizontal line) on CCI indicator window and the indi
MT4 EA 2 ways TradeCopier
Nguyen Van Hung
Utilities
This is the ONLY Trade Copy EA that can copy TO and FROM many slave account. Trader can choose EA to work in ONE WAY (server => slaves) or TWO WAY (server <=> slaves) mode. The copy process is done without leaving magic number or any infomation in the comment field of the orders. Very clean. Order can be partialy closed on both server and slave account. EA only work with 28 currency pairs because CFD and metals sometime have different names on some brokers. EA has ability to protect account by s
Multi Time Frame Backtest Slave
Nguyen Van Hung
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicators when combine with its master version can help you a better view in backtesting visual mode. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61572 They will help you in developing a multi time frame trading strategy. 1) Run backtest in visual mode 2) Add the master indicator to the backtesting chart 3) Add the slave indicators to other charts of the same symbol with different time frames. Run the backtest and you will see all the charts auto scrolling.
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