Asterysc SL TP Values Info

Asterysc SL & TP Values Info, is an indicator which will allow you to see on the chart in a visual way the potential profit/loss you could have if your trade touches TP or SL.

It will also allow you to see the total accumulated TP/SL of all open trades in a very simple way on each chart.

You will also be able to quickly visualize the current Drawdown of your account.


*The indicator is customizable, so you can change the colors, size and fonts of each section.


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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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