Price Pressure

Price Pressure indicator is capable to determine the total result of buy/sell pressure. The result is given in Average True Range (ATR) percent. Price Pressure analyze price action determining how much pressure is present for each candle. Buying or Selling pressure is cumulative, and the more bear/bull bodies and the larger the bodies, the more likely it is that the pressure will reach a critical point and overwhelm the bulls/bears and drive the market down/up. Strong bulls create buying pressure and strong bears create selling pressure. Strong bulls and bears are institutional traders, and the cumulative effect of these strong traders determines the direction of the market.


Flat Market Limits

When Both the bulls and the bears are comfortable to take positions a ranging market is developing. When average price pressure stay in equilibrium, it´s mean that no bulls or bears are controlling the market. Price pressure indicator, has limits to identify when the market is flat. When the price pressure average is inside these limits, it´s recommend fade breakouts. When the pressure average is outside of these limits, the market is trending, and it´s recommend trading in trend direction.


Exhaustion Limits

Market Exhaustion is an unsustainable behaviour that should be considered to be a type of climax, whether or not a reversal follows. The market trend strong and fast up or down, signalizing a climax and the market could reverse at any moment.

When price pressure indicates that the market is in exhaustion mode, the trader can expect a pullback or even a reversal.


Median Absolute Deviation (MAD)

Price Pressure has built-in a algorithm for automatic calculation of Flat Market and Exhaustion limits. The algorithm is based on median absolute deviation, one of the commonest ways of finding outliers in one-dimensional data.

WARNING: Turn off the automatic calculation for limits when you run the tester. The tester initialize with only 1000 bars loaded which is a small sample. I recommend at least 10000 bars or more. Using only 1000 bars to calculate the limits, will result a calculation that don´t reflect correctly the market environment.


Key features

  • Display Flat and Exhaustion Limits.
  • Show Entry Signals.
  • Adaptive Oscillator which works in trend and ranging markets.
  • Works on every symbol and timeframe.
  • Use statistic approach to determine flat and exhaustion limits.


Settings

  • Period - Number of bars to analyze.
  • Average Period - Number of bars to average.
  • Show Signals- Show/hide entry signals.
  • Flat and Exhaustion Limits Automatic Calculation - Turn on/off Flat and Exhaustion Limits Automatic Calculation.
  • Flat Market Limit - Set manual limits for Flat market. (Used when Automatic Calculation of limits is off)
  • Exhaustion Market Limit - Set manual limits for Exhaustion. (Used when Automatic Calculation of limits is off)


For EA developers

Available buffers:

  • Buffer 0 - Price Pressure value.
  • Buffer 1 - Buy entry signal.
  • Buffer 2 - Sell entry signal.
  • Buffer 3 - Positive Average Price Pressure value.
  • Buffer 4 - Neutral Average Price Pressure value.
  • Buffer 5 - Negative Average Price Pressure value.
  • Buffer 6 - Exhaustion Price Pressure value.
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Resistance and Support Zones
Filipe Acerbi
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator uses a mechanical approach to identify resistance/support zones and assess their levels of strength showing which price zones are more important than others. Resistance and Support are the main leading indicators used by most traders around the world. To be a successful trader, every trader needs to master the proper detection of price zones. This indicator was created to avoid subjectivity rules when drawing support/resistance zones. Most of the time, resistance and support are no
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