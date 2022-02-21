Orcs PV

5

The Orcs_PV Expert Advisor sets a grid of stop and limit orders based on the signal of the indicators.  After reaching the level of the specified profit , all orders are closed . Or after reaching the loss level, all orders will be closed.

Recommended

  • Timeframe: Recommended H1.
  • Account type : Any.

Parameters

  • Lot Size - Fixed lot size.
  • Risk Percent - Balance percentage for lot calculation if Fixed Lot Size is 0.
  • Timeframe Indicators - Timeframe of indicators.
  • Period Indicators  - Period of indicators.
  • Close Profit  - The level of the specified profit.
  • Slippage  - Price slippage.
  • Number of orders placed - Number of orders in the grid.
  • Distance between orders - The distance between orders in the order grid.
  • Specified loss  - The level of the specified loss.
  • Comment - Trade comments that appear on the Trade and Account History tab.
  • Magic   - Any number that is different from the numbers of other Expert Advisors working at the same time.


Reviews 2
denis45rr
19
denis45rr 2022.02.25 09:41 
 

Deservedly five stars

Gintario
19
Gintario 2022.02.22 09:11 
 

A good adviser.

