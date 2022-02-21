Orcs PV
- Experts
- Pavels Voitesonoks
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Orcs_PV Expert Advisor sets a grid of stop and limit orders based on the signal of the indicators. After reaching the level of the specified profit , all orders are closed . Or after reaching the loss level, all orders will be closed.
Recommended
- Timeframe: Recommended H1.
- Account type : Any.
Parameters
- Lot Size - Fixed lot size.
- Risk Percent - Balance percentage for lot calculation if Fixed Lot Size is 0.
- Timeframe Indicators - Timeframe of indicators.
- Period Indicators - Period of indicators.
- Close Profit - The level of the specified profit.
- Slippage - Price slippage.
- Number of orders placed - Number of orders in the grid.
- Distance between orders - The distance between orders in the order grid.
- Specified loss - The level of the specified loss.
- Comment - Trade comments that appear on the Trade and Account History tab.
- Magic - Any number that is different from the numbers of other Expert Advisors working at the same time.
Deservedly five stars