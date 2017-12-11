Signal Magic Arrow

The indicator shows buy or sell on the screen when it catches a signal with its own algorithm. The arrows warn the user to buy or sell.

Pairs: USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, NZDUSD, EURCHF and EURJPY. You can test the indicator and choose the appropriate symbols.

The best results are on M30.





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