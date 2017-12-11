Signal Magic Arrow
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The indicator shows buy or sell on the screen when it catches a signal with its own algorithm. The arrows warn the user to buy or sell.
Pairs: USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, NZDUSD, EURCHF and EURJPY. You can test the indicator and choose the appropriate symbols.
The best results are on M30.
Parameters
- AlertsOn - send alerts
- AlertsMessage - send a message
- AlertsSound - sound alert
- AlertsEmail - email alert
- Buy color - buy color
- Sell color - sell color