Hi guys,

In order to trade safely at Forex; all you need is the "pro intraday trading" indicator.





December indicator detects "Safe Buy/Sell" points by analyzing the "lowest and highest value of the day" of this instrument at the time intervals you have set and instantly gives you the "target Channel december" on the live chart.

It offers Buy 1 - Buy 2 channels (2 blue line Purchase Zones) as secure Purchase points.)

It offers a Sell 1 -Sell 2 channels (2 pink line Sales Zones) as secure outlets.)

It dec decouples bids between secure transaction channels, "between the first Pink Line and the first Blue Line", called the "waiting zone"; no transactions are made in this zone! to start processing, you just need to wait for the entry into the "Safe Purchase or safe sales zones". Make gradual transactions within these channels according to your understanding of risk.

Daily Strategy:

https://charts.mql5.com/28/972/btcusd-m30-hizlifx-trading-ltd-3.png







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The Youtube video is below!







