Pro intraday trading
- Indicators
-
Vahap YamanHi guys,
The most important thing for success in Forex markets is to be able to conduct " callous trading".. If the rhetoric from your environment affects your trading decisions, you can exit early even in the poses you open on the right side, you can close your position to the detriment...
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 11 December 2021
- Activations: 5
Hi guys,
In order to trade safely at Forex; all you need is the "pro intraday trading" indicator.
December indicator detects "Safe Buy/Sell" points by analyzing the "lowest and highest value of the day" of this instrument at the time intervals you have set and instantly gives you the "target Channel december" on the live chart.
- It offers Buy 1 - Buy 2 channels (2 blue line Purchase Zones) as secure Purchase points.)
- It offers a Sell 1 -Sell 2 channels (2 pink line Sales Zones) as secure outlets.)
- It dec decouples bids between secure transaction channels, "between the first Pink Line and the first Blue Line", called the "waiting zone"; no transactions are made in this zone! to start processing, you just need to wait for the entry into the "Safe Purchase or safe sales zones". Make gradual transactions within these channels according to your understanding of risk.
Daily Strategy:
https://charts.mql5.com/28/972/btcusd-m30-hizlifx-trading-ltd-3.png
Display Settings :
The Youtube video is below!
Not good. Not even remotely worth the money. I read your telegram instructions and followed them. This is just not worth the money