Pro intraday trading

2
  • Indicators
  • Vahap Yaman
    Vahap Yaman

    Vahap Yaman

    2 (1)
    Hi guys,
    The most important thing for success in Forex markets is to be able to conduct " callous trading".. If the rhetoric from your environment affects your trading decisions, you can exit early even in the poses you open on the right side, you can close your position to the detriment...
    6 products 2 topics 7 comments
  • Version: 2.2
  • Updated: 11 December 2021
  • Activations: 5

Hi guys,

In order to trade safely at Forex; all you need is the "pro intraday trading" indicator.


December indicator detects "Safe Buy/Sell" points by analyzing the "lowest and highest value of the day" of this instrument at the time intervals you have set and instantly gives you the "target Channel december" on the live chart.

  • It offers Buy 1 - Buy 2 channels (2 blue line Purchase Zones) as secure Purchase points.)
  • It offers a Sell 1 -Sell 2 channels (2 pink line Sales Zones) as secure outlets.)
  • It dec decouples bids between secure transaction channels, "between the first Pink Line and the first Blue Line", called the "waiting zone"; no transactions are made in this zone! to start processing, you just need to wait for the entry into the "Safe Purchase or safe sales zones". Make gradual transactions within these channels according to your understanding of risk.

Daily Strategy:

https://charts.mql5.com/28/972/btcusd-m30-hizlifx-trading-ltd-3.png


Display Settings :


The Youtube video is below!



Video Pro intraday trading
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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ROBERT EDWARD BIRD
2943
ROBERT EDWARD BIRD 2021.10.27 16:15 
 

Not good. Not even remotely worth the money. I read your telegram instructions and followed them. This is just not worth the money

Vahap Yaman
1402
Reply from developer Vahap Yaman 2021.10.27 22:22
Telegram, as we have written, is the setting for "intraday trading or scalping"! I don't do this kind of trade, but you should use these settings to make it the way you want it after setting the indicator or EA settings, you will continue to receive signals as long as the computer is turned on. You can see incoming signals and opened transactions for only 2 hours.. All picture in the comment page
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