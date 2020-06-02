Yesterdays High Low Scanner

5
No idea why demo is not working. you can check the GIF to see how it works.

Features
  • With this scanner you can detect Candles which are below/above yesterday high/low lines. A pair's rectangle turns RED in dashboard if it is above the yesterday high, and rectangle turns GREEN in dashboard if it is below the yesterday low. It gives alerts in every 15m candle close.
  • Contains a Dashboard which will help you to see all market pair's.
  • It is possible to disable this sorting through to make it easier finding a specific symbol.
  • By clicking inside a rectangle a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame.
  • It is enough to place the indicator on one chart and you will receive an alert from any symbol of your choice.
  • This scanner and dashboard do not show you yesterday high/low lines, you need to add it as a new indicator.

Input Parameters:

  • High-Low Period: 1 Day
  • Set of Pairs: Market Watch / Specified Manually
  • Pairs: which you can add pair manually here.
  • Sort Pairs: True = Yes, False = No 
  • Refresh Dashboard Every Second: Every X seconds, the indicator checks the candles if it close below/above yesterday high/low lines.
  • Position of Chart: Right Top, Right Top, Left Bottom, Left Top, Centered.
  • X offset and Y offset: Used for the shift Dashboard
  • Open pairs in a new window: By clicking inside a rectangle a new chart will be opened.
  • Color up: Color for filling the rectangles which have closed candle above the yesterday high.
  • Color stop: Color for filling the rectangles which have no closed candle between the yesterday high and yesterday low.
  • Color down: Color for filling the rectangles which have closed candle above the yesterday low.
  • Transparency(0-255): Used for the Dashboard.
  • Font name: Used for the symbol and time frame texts.
  • Font size: Used for the symbol and time frame texts.
  • Pop up alerts: True = Yes, False = No - if true, then the indicator gives alerts via MetaTrader 5 popup
  • E-Mail Notifications: True = Yes, False = No - if true, then the indicator gives alerts via email
  • Push Notifications: True = Yes, False = No - if true, then the indicator gives alerts direct to your mobile phone
  • Sound Alerts: True = Yes, False = No


Reviews 3
captain_neamo27
85
captain_neamo27 2024.12.14 12:39 
 

One of most useful indicator I used that fits right into my trading strategy. Please convert it to MT5. I would be happy to purchase it as well!

keffstar
24
keffstar 2022.05.01 13:44 
 

If you're a trader who likes to trade at the extremes (daily, weekly, monthly), then this indicator is for you. It includes a very intuitive dashboard that highlights when financial instruments breach previous day's/week's/month's highs and lows. The alert system means I don't have to stare at multiple charts constantly during the day. I now only view charts when the alert triggers. Alerts are modifiable. I've opted for sound alerts and pop up alerts. You can also choose email and push notifications. Good for traders 'on the go'. The dashboard can list the entire Market Watch or, if you want to list only the pairs you generally trade, you can reduce it by including only specific pairs in the inputs tab. The dashboard is 'clickable', meaning that you can click on the pair and the chart for that pair automatically appears. So now I only have a single chart on my MT4 terminal. It seems to speed the whole thing up. And I don't tend to get as many refresh issues. Excellent indicator. Well worth the money.

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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captain_neamo27
85
captain_neamo27 2024.12.14 12:39 
 

One of most useful indicator I used that fits right into my trading strategy. Please convert it to MT5. I would be happy to purchase it as well!

whun450
99
whun450 2022.10.28 19:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

keffstar
24
keffstar 2022.05.01 13:44 
 

If you're a trader who likes to trade at the extremes (daily, weekly, monthly), then this indicator is for you. It includes a very intuitive dashboard that highlights when financial instruments breach previous day's/week's/month's highs and lows. The alert system means I don't have to stare at multiple charts constantly during the day. I now only view charts when the alert triggers. Alerts are modifiable. I've opted for sound alerts and pop up alerts. You can also choose email and push notifications. Good for traders 'on the go'. The dashboard can list the entire Market Watch or, if you want to list only the pairs you generally trade, you can reduce it by including only specific pairs in the inputs tab. The dashboard is 'clickable', meaning that you can click on the pair and the chart for that pair automatically appears. So now I only have a single chart on my MT4 terminal. It seems to speed the whole thing up. And I don't tend to get as many refresh issues. Excellent indicator. Well worth the money.

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