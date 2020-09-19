PRO Fibonacci Tool MT4

5

The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders.

    Key Features

    • Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys.
    • Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows.
    • Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart.
    • Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart.
    • Getting very clear charts even though many retracement and expansion series drawn on it.

    Keyboard Shortcuts (Hotkeys)

    • Shift+E: Initiate a new expansion drawing sequence.
    • Ctrl+Shift+E: Remove all expansions placed on a chart.
    • Ctrl+Shift+X: Remove last expansion placed on a chart.
    • Shift+X: undo last click when clicking ABC’s.
    • Shift+D: Initiate a new retracement drawing sequence.
    • Ctrl+Shift+D: Remove all retracements placed on a chart.
    • Ctrl+Shift+Z: Remove last retracement placed on chart.
    • Shift+Z: undo last click when plotting retracements.
    • ESC: stop drawing when tool is active.

    Indicator Parameters

    • Text Font - Font of any text on chart can be adjusted.
    • Font Size of Retracement Levels - Size of texts for retracement lines on chart can be adjusted.
    • Color of Retracement Levels - Colors of retracement lines and texts on chart.
    • Width of Retracement Levels - Width of retracement lines on chart.
    • Font Size of Expansion Levels - Size of texts for expansion lines on chart can be adjusted.
    • Color of Expansion Levels - Colors of expansion lines and texts on chart.
    • Width of Expansion Levels - Width of expansion lines on chart.
    • Custom Retracement - Any user defined retracement level can be displayed.
    • Custom Expansion - Any user defined expansion level can be displayed.

    For MT5 version, please visit ►  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52835

    For My Other Products; please visit ► https://www.mql5.com/en/users/samil34


    Please see below video showing how it works by a famous Dinapoli Trader. 



    Reviews 7
    faithdefender
    1746
    faithdefender 2022.06.14 22:53 
     

    In the description it reads "The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders." I love Fibonacci, so i wanted to try it. I am sure this is a good indicator and does what it says, but it is not simple to use and you must have a working knowledge of DiNapoli patterns before you can find it effective. It is more of a Utility than an indicator.

    The Vendor was responsive and sent me a video to use, but as I said, it is not for a beginner since you must add the indicator on specific levels. It does not find them for you, I will try it for a while and try and get back. update 11-14-23 Very responsive Vendor. Indicator is a challenge, but appears very accurate. Learning to use the keys is most important.

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    faithdefender
    1746
    faithdefender 2022.06.14 22:53 
     

    In the description it reads "The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders." I love Fibonacci, so i wanted to try it. I am sure this is a good indicator and does what it says, but it is not simple to use and you must have a working knowledge of DiNapoli patterns before you can find it effective. It is more of a Utility than an indicator.

    The Vendor was responsive and sent me a video to use, but as I said, it is not for a beginner since you must add the indicator on specific levels. It does not find them for you, I will try it for a while and try and get back. update 11-14-23 Very responsive Vendor. Indicator is a challenge, but appears very accurate. Learning to use the keys is most important.

    mmorgan
    178
    mmorgan 2021.03.15 13:10 
     

    This is an awesome tool for serious fib traders.

    Samil Bozuyuk
    9818
    Reply from developer Samil Bozuyuk 2026.08.15 06:47
    Thank you
    Bambina
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    Bambina 2020.09.20 10:33 
     

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    Xmichelx 2020.09.20 07:59 
     

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    Goprox
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    Goprox 2020.09.19 19:38 
     

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    TrevorZLM01
    344
    TrevorZLM01 2020.09.19 18:38 
     

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    fxtrader102
    334
    fxtrader102 2020.09.19 14:00 
     

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