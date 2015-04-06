Trading Trend Line
- Experts
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
The Expert Advisor trades using trendlines. You should draw a trendline on a chart. The name of the line should be in the following format: "Trendline" space digits. This is the default name used when a line is drawn on the chart, please do not change it.
The EA supports two types of trading using the trendlines: a breakout strategy and a roll back strategy. A trade signal is generated on the last but one bar (the completed one), if its open price is below/above the trendline and its close price is above/below the trendline. The EA uses a standard trailing stop function.
Settings description
- Type_Strategy - choose a strategy: either breakout or roll back
- MagicNumber - magic order number
- StopLoss - the stop loss level in points
- TakeProfit - the profit target level in points
- Trall - enable/disable trailing of open positions
- TStop - trailing stop in points
- TrailingStep - trailing step in points
- Lot - the volume of positions
- Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage