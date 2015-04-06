Trading Trend Line

The Expert Advisor trades using trendlines. You should draw a trendline on a chart. The name of the line should be in the following format: "Trendline" space digits. This is the default name used when a line is drawn on the chart, please do not change it.

The EA supports two types of trading using the trendlines: a breakout strategy and a roll back strategy. A trade signal is generated on the last but one bar (the completed one), if its open price is below/above the trendline and its close price is above/below the trendline. The EA uses a standard trailing stop function.





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