Algo Candles
- Indicators
-
Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Algo Candle is a very good indicator that permits to see, through the candle color, the strength of the algorithmic study chosen.
In input you can choose your favorite algorithmic calculations such as: RSI, Vortex, MACD, Momentum, Stochastic and ATR.
The candles are colored based on the levels of the chosen indicator.
This indicator eliminates too many oscillators or indicators on your charts and gives you very useful information.
Algo Candle is an excellent operating ally, allowing you to get more effective and efficient information on algorithmic studies.
Input Values
Candles color must be set directly in indicators color (default panel).
- TypeIndicators
- Average_True_Range
- MACD
- Momentum
- Relative_Strength_Index
- Stochastic_Oscillator
- ATR SETTINGS
- ATR_Period
- ATR_Level
- MACD SETTINGS
- Fast EMA Period
- Slow EMA Period
- Signal SMA Period
- MACD_Applied_Price
- MACD_Level
- MACD_Show (Signal or Value)
- MOMENTUM SETTINGS
- MOM_Period
- MOM_Applied_Price
- MOM_Level
- RSI SETTINGS
- RSI_Period
- RSI_Applied_Price
- RSI_Level_Overbought (Up Level)
- RSI_Level_Oversold (Down Level)
- STOCHASTIC SETTINGS
- Stoch_Show (Signal or Value)
- K Period
- D Period
- Slowing
- Stoch_MA_Method
- Stoch_Price
- Stoch_Level