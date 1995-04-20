SmartTrend Pro

Smart Trend Pro - Intelligent Trend Navigation System (Buy One Get One Free Limited Offer)

Ultimate Trend Solution: Get Complete Trading System for $69

Purchase Smart Trend Pro, immediately receive BreakoutIgnition Pro (value $69) for FREE! Two professional indicators originally priced at $138, now only $69!

Why Choose Smart Trend Pro?

🎯 Three Core Advantages

  1. Visual Trend Navigation - See market direction at a glance

  2. Intelligent Signal Filtering - Trade only high-probability opportunities

  3. All Timeframes & Symbols - One indicator meets all trading needs

🌈 Intelligent Trend Color System

  • 🔵 Solid Blue Line: Strong Uptrend - Go long, ride the main wave

  • 🔵 Dashed Blue Line: Weak Uptrend - Cautious longs, watch for pullbacks

  • ⚪ Solid Gray Line: Range Market - Buy low, sell high, capture swings

  • 🔴 Solid Red Line: Strong Downtrend - Go short, capture falling profits

  • 🔴 Dashed Red Line: Weak Downtrend - Cautious shorts, watch for rebounds

Each trend line is calculated in real-time by algorithm, not simple moving averages

Professional Parameter System: Fibonacci Golden Algorithm

Parameter Configuration Philosophy

Intelligent combinations based on Fibonacci sequence (13, 21, 34, 55, 89):

  • Aggressive Configuration: 13/34 combo - Fast response to trend changes

  • Balanced Configuration: 21/55 combo - Balanced sensitivity and stability

  • Conservative Configuration: 34/89 combo - Filter noise, capture main trends

  • Custom Configuration: Free combination of any two Fibonacci numbers

Trend Sensitivity Adjustment

  • High Sensitivity: Earlier identification of trend reversals, suitable for short-term traders

  • Low Sensitivity: Better filtering of false signals, suitable for medium/long-term investors

  • Smart Adaptive: Automatically adjusts parameters based on market volatility

Intelligent Trading Signal System

Trend Following Mode

  • Uptrend (Blue Zone):

    • Green upward arrow: Buy signal at end of pullback

    • Automatic stop loss and take profit suggestions

    • Only long positions, no shorts, avoid counter-trend trades

  • Downtrend (Red Zone):

    • Red downward arrow: Sell signal at end of rebound

    • Automatic stop loss and take profit suggestions

    • Only short positions, no longs, follow trend direction

Range Trading Mode

  • Range Market (Gray Zone):

    • Clearly marks upper and lower range boundaries

    • Upper boundary suggests short opportunities

    • Lower boundary suggests long opportunities

    • Warning signals when boundaries are breached

【Limited Offer】Buy One Get One Free: Perfect Combo with BreakoutIgnition Pro

🎁 Get Two Professional Indicators for $69

  • Purchase Smart Trend Pro (value $69)

  • Receive FREE BreakoutIgnition Pro (value $69)

  • Total value $138 → Now only $69!

Golden Combo Workflow

  1. Step 1: Trend Direction (Smart Trend Pro)

    • Determine market direction (bullish/bearish)

    • Identify trend strength level

    • Decide whether to go long, short, or wait

  2. Step 2: Precise Entry (BreakoutIgnition Pro)

    • Find optimal entry points in trend direction

    • Identify price convergence and energy accumulation zones

    • Capture exact timing of breakout ignition

  3. Step 3: Risk Management

    • Dual indicator confirmation increases win rate

    • Clear stop loss and take profit levels

    • Real-time trend change monitoring

Combo Trading Advantages

  • Win rate increase 40%+: Direction filtering + precise entry dual confirmation

  • Risk reduction 50%+: Avoid counter-trend trades and false breakout traps

  • Decision time reduction 70%: Systematic trading eliminates emotional interference

Full Market Adaptability

📊 Supports All Trading Instruments

  • Forex: 28 major pairs + exotic pairs

  • Precious metals: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium

  • Indices: Global major stock indices

  • Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other majors

  • Commodities: Oil, Natural Gas

⏰ Supports All Timeframes

  • Scalping: Precise signals on M1, M5 timeframes

  • Day trading: Trend identification on M15, M30, H1 timeframes

  • Swing trading: Trend following on H4, D1 timeframes

  • Long-term investing: Trend analysis on W1, MN timeframes

👤 Suitable for All Traders

  • Beginners: Intuitive color system, easy to use

  • Intermediate: Flexible parameter settings, personalized adjustments

  • Professionals: Integrates with existing strategies, enhances system performance

How to Get Your Free Gift

Simple Three Steps:

  1. Purchase Smart Trend Pro now (price: $69)

  2. Contact me via MQL5 messaging system, provide your order number

  3. Within 24 hours you'll receive BreakoutIgnition Pro full version license

Important Notes:

  • Gift is full version, unlimited lifetime license

  • Same updates and technical support as main product

  • Offer only for direct purchases through this page

  • Offer may end at any time, act now

Real Customer Testimonials

"Smart Trend Pro completely eliminated my directional confusion. Combined with the free BreakoutIgnition Pro, I now have a complete trading system. Getting two top indicators for $69 is the best investment this year!" — Mr. Zhang, Professional Trader

"The color system is so intuitive! Blue for long, red for short, gray for waiting. Crystal clear. The free indicator helps me time entries perfectly, this combo is unbeatable." — Ms. Li, Fund Manager

"I tested over a dozen trend indicators on the market. Smart Trend Pro's Fibonacci parameter system is the most scientific. The buy-one-get-one-free offer made my decision immediate." — Mr. Wang, Quantitative Trading Developer

Technical Specifications & Support

System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

  • Version: Latest MT4, Build 1400+

  • OS: Windows 8/10/11, macOS (via virtual machine)

Performance Features

  • Non-repainting algorithm: All signals fixed once they appear

  • Low resource usage: Runs smoothly even with both indicators

  • Real-time calculation: Millisecond signal updates

  • Multi-chart support: Usable on all charts under same account

After-sales Service

  • Lifetime free updates

  • Professional technical support (response within 24 hours)

Three Reasons to Act Now

Reason 1: Price Advantage

Two professional indicators originally $138, now only $69 — save 50% immediately!

Reason 2: Complete Functionality

Trend identification + precise entry = complete trading system, no need for other indicators.

Reason 3: Time Limited

Buy-one-get-one-free offer may end at any time, opportunity won't wait.

Purchase Decision Comparison

Option Price Products Received Value
Buy Smart Trend Pro alone $69 1 trend indicator $69
Buy BreakoutIgnition Pro alone $69 1 breakout indicator $69
This Special Package $69 2 top indicators $138

The smart choice is obvious!

Final Opportunity

A trader's time cost far exceeds monetary cost.

How many opportunities did you miss last month due to wrong direction judgment? How much unnecessary loss did you suffer due to poor entry timing?

Today, a $69 investment brings you:

  1. Clear trend navigation system

  2. Precise entry timing capture

  3. Complete trading decision framework

  4. Continuous technical update support

Don't wait until the offer ends. Don't wait until you miss another market move.

Click the "Buy" button, get your dual-indicator trading system now!

Remember to contact me after purchase to get your free BreakoutIgnition Pro license code.

*Terms: Final interpretation of this offer belongs to the developer. Smart Trend Pro and BreakoutIgnition Pro are independent products, distributed through official MQL5 Market channels. Trading involves risk, trade cautiously.*


Recommended products
TPX Connect All
TPX
Indicators
After purchasing the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator, you must download this indicator which will link and feed market data to the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator and will provide all Supply Demand price signals, ATR Stop, VAH and VAL, trend values ​​with the ADX, and POC prices and locations in the market. Just download it and Dash will locate the indicator to retrieve the information!
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator / Market Profile Indicator What this is not : FMP is not the classic letter-coded TPO display , does not display the overall chart data profile calculation , and , it does not segment the chart into periods and calculate them. What it does :  Most importantly ,the FMP indicator will process data that resides between the left edge of the user defined spectrum and the right edge of the user defined spectrum. User can define the spectrum by just pulling each end of the indi
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicators
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.86 (29)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Zig Zag 123
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
FREE
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicators
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
MT Supply Demand
Issara Seeboonrueang
4 (4)
Indicators
We provide indicators tailored to better meet your trading requirements.       >>  MT Magical  << MT Supply Demand : It is an indicator created to find supply and demand, which will be important support and resistance levels for the price.  Supply Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is often resisted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more selling power to push the price back down. Demand Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is ofte
FREE
Ava Ffx Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in H1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of H1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe H1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicators
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Magic Macd Cross
Christophe Godart
Indicators
This classic "old school" MAGIC MACD indicator gives you the cross of the parameters you set. Standart setting is (12,26,9) . The arrows give you a possible change of trend. Be careful and do not use this indicator as a single signal source. FREE version  Please feel free to check out our other REX indicator series. We do have other free indicators.     "OLD BUT GOLD"
FREE
Trading Sessions Indicator 4test
Andrei Sviatlichny
Indicators
Highlights trading sessions on the chart The demo version only works on the AUDNZD chart!!! The full version of the product is available at: (*** to be added ***) Trading Session Indicator displays the starts and ends of four trading sessions: Pacific, Asian, European and American. the ability to customize the start/end of sessions; the ability to display only selected sessions; works on M1-H2 timeframes; The following parameters can be configured in the indicator: TIME_CORRECTION = Correct
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Indicators
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Dual Timeframe RSI
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Check my paid tools they work great and I share Ea's based on them for free please r ate The Dual Timeframe RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator is a novel trading tool that allows traders to monitor RSI readings from two different timeframes on a single chart. This dual perspective enables traders to identify potential trend confirmations and divergences more effectively. For instance, a trader might use a 1-hour RSI alongside a daily RSI to ensure that short-term trades align with the broa
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
QualifiedEngulfing Is Free Version Of ProEngulfing Indicator  ProEngulfing Is Paid Version Of This Indicator  Download It Here . What is Different Between free and paid version of ProEngulfing ?  Free version has limitation of One Signal Per Day Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Introducing QualifiedEngulfing   – Your Professional Engulf Pattern In
FREE
Chinetti pip collector XL
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Chinetti pip collector XL is a complete turnkey trading system. If a trader does not yet have his own trading system, he can apply Chinetti pip collector XL to trading. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Even a beginner in Forex can handle it. Trading rules: wait for the indicator to start drawing a blue line. This means that the price trend is starting now. Now we are waiting for the indicator to analyze the market and draw an up arrow on the chart. At this point, we open a buy order.
Crystal Heikin Ashi MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (1)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi – Advanced Visual Heikin Ashi -MT4 Version Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi for MetaTrader 4 is a clean, professional-grade Heikin Ashi indicator that enhances chart visualization and provides clarity for price action traders, scalpers, and analysts. This MT4 version focuses on pure Heikin Ashi candles with smart styling , while keeping the system lightweight and optimized for fast performance. Note: Trend-based coloring and advanced momentum detection are available in the MT5 ve
FREE
Deep Insight Candles
Richard Bystricky
Indicators
Deep Insight Candles is an indicator that brings an entirely new perspective to the price chart. It focuses on revealing hidden structures in market movements, uncovering buyer and seller pressure, thus helping traders to better identify key levels, dynamics, and potential reversals. The indicator conveys deeper market insights, allowing traders to make decisions based on a more accurate perception of market sentiment and pressure at specific price levels. This innovative approach transforms the
Wave Reversal Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
4 (2)
Indicators
Wave Reversal Indicator - determines the direction of trend waves and price reversals. The indicator shows wave movements and trend directions. It gives recommendations where to follow the trader, helps to follow the trading strategy. It is an addition to an intraday or medium-term strategy. Almost all parameters are selected for each time frame and are changed automatically, the only parameter for manual adjustment is the wavelength. Works on various trading instruments and timeframes, recomme
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Signal King
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Signal King: Your Supreme Trend Indicator Ever felt lost in the noise of the market? The "Signal King" indicator cuts through the chaos, delivering clear, high-probability buy and sell signals directly to your chart. This isn't just another trend indicator; it's a powerful tool designed to give you an edge by combining the robust Supertrend with a reliable EMA filter . The Supertrend excels at identifying the overall market direction, while the EMA acts as a powerful confirmation filter. This du
FREE
LineBreakMT4
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
Indicators
Key Features: Type of Indicator: Line Break Chart Indicator Usage: Identifying trend reversals and potential market turning points. Input Parameters: The primary input parameter is 'Lines_Break,' which represents the number of lines the price needs to move to create a new line in the opposite direction. How it works: The indicator draws green and red histogram bars to represent the line break chart. Green bars indicate an upward trend, and red bars indicate a downward trend. The indicator calcul
FREE
DualVWAP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
FREE
Head and Shoulders Pattern
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator - Your Key to Recognizing Trend Reversals Unlock the power of pattern recognition with the "Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator." This cutting-edge tool, designed for MetaTrader, is your trusted ally in identifying one of the most powerful chart patterns in technical analysis. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies the process of spotting the Head and Shoulders pattern, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. Key
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
RFI LEVELS PRO   is a professional indicator that shows where large capital enters and the beginning of a market reversal. R1 constructions (levels) are the key point at which a new trend begins. The market forms an initial impulse, then returns to test this level - and this is where the strongest entry point appears, allowing you to enter almost simultaneously with a major player. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when pai
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO   - this is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and its changes, as well as displays entry points for trades   without redrawing! ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG       -     VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Introducing the   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO charts with alerts Designed to provide clear insights into market trends, the Heiken Ashi candles are renowned for their ability to filter out noise and eliminate false signals. Say goodbye to confusing price fluctuations and hello to a smoother, more reliable chart. What makes the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO truly unique is its innovative formula, which transforms traditional candlestick data into easy-to-read colored bars. Red and green bars elegantly high
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original!
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (3)
Indicators
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands – Adaptive Volatility Tool for Real Markets Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands is an advanced MT4 indicator that improves the traditional Bollinger Bands by automatically selecting the best period and deviation values using historical trade simulation. Instead of fixed inputs, the indicator runs real-time optimization to find the most effective parameters based on actual market behavior. This allows the bands to adjust to changing volatility and price structure without
TrendLine PRO MT4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.83 (167)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here:   
Auto Optimized MFI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
Auto Optimized MFI is a dynamic, self-tuning indicator that adapts to your market and timeframe by running real trade simulations on historical data. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on fixed 80/20 MFI thresholds, this tool adjusts to actual price and volume behavior to identify more effective Buy and Sell zones. How it works The indicator analyzes historical candles across a customizable range and simulates trades based on MFI signals. It records metrics like win rate, drawdown, and TP/S
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Scalper Assistant
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator is a trading system for short-term trading. Scalper Assistant helps to determine the direction of the transaction, and also shows the entry and exit points. The indicator draws two lines (possible points for opening positions). At the moment of the breakdown of the upper line up (and when all trading conditions are met), an up arrow appears (a buy signal), as well as 2 goals. At the moment of the breakdown of the lower line down (and when all trading conditions are met), a down ar
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicators
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
PipTick Currency Index MT4
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The Currency Index indicator enables traders to display any index of eight major currencies. It uses a special calculation that considers specific currency pairs and their weights. The default weights are based on the BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey results. Because of this advantage, the trader can see each currency's true strength and weakness. Note:  If the indicator is used in Strategy Tester (demo version), please keep in mind that all currency pairs' data must be downloaded in History
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (7)
Indicators
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only    2  copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
More from author
Believe Me
Kang Liu
2 (1)
Experts
This robot enters the market during the end of US Session and the beginning of Asian Session. The Trading system is Multi-currency and is able to trade:  EURCHF,EURGBP,USDCHF,GBPCHF,GBPCAD,EURAUD,GBPNZD,CADCHF,EURNZD,EURUSD TimeFrame: M15 You DO NOT need to open many chart. It works on 1 chart and trade multiple symbols.    It is very simple to use. It opens only 1 position for each symbol.Every trade is protected by Stop-Loss.  Features: No dangerous money management are used Easy to setup Eve
Storm EA
Kang Liu
Experts
This robot enters the market follow the main trend during the pullback. The Trading system is Multi-currency and is able to trade:  GBPUSD,GBPNZD,GBPJPY,GBPCHF TimeFrame: M15 You can also try it with other currency pair.    It is simple to use. EA use the open price of the bar, so you can backtest with the data Model: "Open prices only". Every trade is protected by Stop-Loss.  Features: No dangerous money management are used Easy to setup Every trade is protected by stop-loss Recommendations
BreakoutIgnition Pro
Kang Liu
Indicators
【Limited Time Heavyweight Offer】Buy BreakoutIgnition Pro, Get Smart Trend Pro for Free! The Ultimate Combination: Dual-Engine Trend Capture System Why is this combo unbeatable? When precise breakout point detection meets professional trend direction filtering , you don't get just an indicator—you get a complete professional trading system . BreakoutIgnition Pro + Smart Trend Pro = The Market's Best Partnership BIP (Breakout Ignition Detector) : Answers " When to enter "—captures the optimal t
Rhythm Master
Kang Liu
Experts
Rhythm Master EA - A Five-Year Journey to Master the Market's Pulse Core Value Proposition Forged over five years of development and market testing, Rhythm Master EA is built with one core principle: survival first. Sets files:  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/157626/comments?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#comment_58671939 Trading Philosophy & Core Advantages Three Core Trading Principles Rhythm is King : Doesn't predict direction, only follows the natural ebb and flow of market vola
MTF Moving Averages Pro
Kang Liu
Indicators
MTF Moving Averages Pro - Your Multi-Timeframe Market Hologram Core Value: See All Timeframes at a Glance Tired of switching between charts, trying to piece together the market's big picture? MTF Moving Averages Pro ends this struggle! It reveals the key moving averages from multiple timeframes on a single chart, instantly simplifying complex market structure into a clear visual decision-making map. Core Indicator Features One Chart, a Global View Simultaneous Display : Overlays moving averag
MTF SR Levels
Kang Liu
Indicators
MTF SR Levels Pro – Your All-in-One Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Map Core Value: Instantly Identify Key Battlegrounds Across All Timeframes Tired of manually drawing horizontal lines across multiple charts, struggling to find valid support and resistance? MTF SR Levels Pro ends the guesswork! It automatically calculates and plots key support and resistance levels from multiple, user-defined timeframes directly onto your current chart . Transform fragmented market structure into a clear,
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review