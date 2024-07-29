Insight Flow MT4

First and foremost, the Insight Flow Indicator stands out as a Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging tool. This makes it a prime choice for both manual and algorithmic trading, ensuring reliable and consistent signals.

User Manual: Settings, Inputs, and Strategy

The Insight Flow Indicator leverages price action, strength, and momentum to provide a clear edge in the market. Equipped with advanced filters, it eliminates noise and false signals, enhancing trading potential. By using multiple layers of complex indicators, the Insight Flow turns sophisticated mathematical calculations into simple, easily interpretable signals and colors, making it suitable for traders at any experience level.

Product Overview

Insight Flow is designed as a comprehensive trading solution for both novice and experienced traders. It integrates premium indicators and advanced features into a single, versatile trading strategy, making it adaptable for various trading styles and market conditions.

Trading Strategies

  • Intra-Day Trading and Scalping: Optimized for quick and precise day trading and short-term trades.
  • Day and Swing Trading: Suitable for traders targeting larger price movements.
  • Multi-Currency and Multi-Market Compatibility: Works accurately across various instruments and markets.
  • Stability and Reliability: Ensures non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging signals.
  • Clear Signal Indicators: Provides arrow signals for clear entry and exit points.
  • Real-Time Alerts: Notifies traders with trade entry, stop loss, and take profit alerts.
  • Multiple Take Profit Levels: Offers up to 3 take profit levels using sophisticated calculations.
  • Adaptive Color Coding: Utilizes color coding to reflect price strength and momentum.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Features a modern, intuitive interface for tracking essential metrics.

Input Parameters

Signal Settings

    • Period: Default 17 - The period for calculating indicators.
    • Signal Density : Default Normal - Controls the number of signals shown (options: More, Normal, Less).
    • Take Profit Size: Default Medium - Size of the take profit levels.
    • Stop Loss Size: Default Medium - Size of the stop loss levels.
    • Number of Bars to Scan: Default 2000 - Defines how many bars to scan.

Alert Settings

    • Print Signal: Default ON - Prints signals in the terminal.
    • Notification: Default OFF - Sends notifications to mobile when a signal is generated.
    • Alert with Message Box : Default OFF - Displays an alert with a message box for signals.

Display Settings

    • Show Main Panel: Default ON - Displays the main panel on the chart.
    • Show Current Position Panel: Default ON - Displays the current position panel on the chart.
    • Show History Panel: Default ON - Displays the history panel on the chart.
    • Show Trend Lines: Default ON - Displays trend lines on the chart.
    • Show Candle Coloring: Default ON - Colors the candles based on signal strength and direction.
    • Show Entry Point: Default ON - Marks entry points on the chart.
    • Show Direction Arrow: Default ON - Displays arrows indicating trade direction.
    • Show Take Profit: Default ON - Shows take profit levels on the chart.
    • Show Take Profit Labels: Default ON - Labels take profit levels.
    • Show Stop Loss: Default ON - Shows stop loss levels on the chart.
    • Show Stop Loss Labels: Default ON - Labels stop loss levels.

Theme Settings

    • Theme: Default DARK - Selects the theme for the indicator (options: DARK, LIGHT).

Recommendations

  • Currencies and Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, SP500 and more.
  • Timeframe: All Timeframes.
  • Account Types: All types of accounts.

By offering a blend of advanced technical analysis, user-friendly interface, and versatile trading strategies, Insight Flow provides traders with a robust tool to navigate the complexities of the financial markets. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned trader, Insight Flow is equipped to enhance your trading performance.

 



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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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Nikola Pocuca
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Insight Pro is a comprehensive tool for market analysis. It offers various features such as trend analysis, resistance and support levels, and distribution analysis, suitable for both novice and experienced traders. Features Trend Analysis Detects and visualizes market trends. Suggests potential entry and exit points based on trends. Customizable trend lines for clear market direction. Displays extreme levels based on standard deviation. Positive slope indicates buy orders; negative slope indic
Insight Pro MT5
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Insight Pro is a comprehensive tool for market analysis. It offers various features such as trend analysis, resistance and support levels, and distribution analysis, suitable for both novice and experienced traders. Features Trend Analysis Detects and visualizes market trends. Suggests potential entry and exit points based on trends. Customizable trend lines for clear market direction. Displays extreme levels based on standard deviation. Positive slope indicates buy orders; negative slope indic
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First and foremost, the Insight Flow Indicator stands out as a Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging tool. This makes it a prime choice for both manual and algorithmic trading, ensuring reliable and consistent signals. User Manual: Settings, Inputs, and Strategy The Insight Flow Indicator leverages price action, strength, and momentum to provide a clear edge in the market. Equipped with advanced filters, it eliminates noise and false signals, enhancing trading potential. By using multip
Insight Expert
Nikola Pocuca
Experts
Welcome to Insight Expert, a sophisticated trading solution designed to empower traders with a high level of precision and adaptability in the financial markets. Developed by Aegios Solutions, Insight Expert integrates advanced trading algorithms and customizable settings to optimize your trading strategies across various market conditions. Key Features: Advanced Signal Processing: Insight Expert employs a multi-layered approach to signal analysis, allowing traders to fine-tune the period, quali
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