EA Liuk Equalizer

LIUK EQUALIZER

FREE for Limited Time! (until end of June 2023)


Averaging and Martingale strategy may cause LOSS ALL OF YOUR INVESTMENT. Use wisely at your own risk.


There are so many EA that can do averaging, because EA can instantly calculate and make decision. But at the end the Averaging and Martingale strategy will lose by the Market Trend.


With this LIUK EQUALIZER (this EA), I tried to minimize that risk with below detailed features.

1. This EA use H1 time frame. So you can do Back Test more at the longer market condition. For fast Back Test using Open Price only, you can turn off "PerTick" mode in parameters setting.

2. You can choose the entry strategy. It is Highly recommended to use only SINGLE strategy. Mixed strategy may cause high Draw Down and Consecutive Losses, which mean bad for Averaging.

3. There is no limit open position for Averaging mode, Maximum first lot will be automatically start with 1:200,000 of balance. If your balance 10,000 and you set lot 1.00, lot will be automatically set to 10,000/200,000 = 0.05. But you can set to 0.04 or less in parameters setting.

4. You can also set to single entry mode by turn off Averaging mode. Lot will be maximum 1:5,000. If your balance 1,000 and you set lot 1.00, this EA will automatically set your lot to 1,000/5,000 = 0.20. This lot setting is the maximum risk allowed by this EA.

5. This EA calculate average daily range. For minimum Averaging Layer distance between each position, you can set manually or keep 0 for automatically set by this EA.

6. You can set martingale multiplier and the maximum multiplier step. After maximum multiplier step, lot will not be multiplied, same as last lot. For safety, maximum total lot allowed will be 1:5,000. If your balance 5,000 and total lot >1.00, lot will no more be multiplied.

7. Last safety, this EA can do locking position. If you turn this feature on, this EA will calculate Free Margin compare with your total opened lot. The last margin will be used for locking position by this EA. It depends on you leverage and margin required. Low leverage will let this EA locking earlier.

 

Parameters Setting:

PerTick: False only for back test with Open Price only. On trading should be True

Strategy: Break & Retest: Enable strategy entry after breakout and retest

Strategy: Sideways: Enable strategy entry buy on low, sell on high

lots value: lot setting

Enable Averaging: Averaging mode. Will open again at certain distance when loss

Minimum Layer Distance: Minimum Distance between position, 0 for Auto based on our formula refer to average movement range

Martingale Multiplier: lot multiplier on Averaging mode (e.g., 0.01, 0.02, 0.04, 0.08, 0.16 …)

Maximum Multiplier Step: Maximum multiplier step (e.g., 4 : 0.01, 0.02, 0.04, 0.08, 0.08, 0.08 …)

Enable Locking: Will open at opposite position with same as total lot opened (equal to zero)

 

For more information or idea, please don’t hesitate to contact me.

Thank you, and good luck!


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