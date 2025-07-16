Pips Trailing Stop EA MT4

This EA Trails your stops for both manually and auto-opened trades. This EA will work whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not.

Trailing stop is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. Trailing stop is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage your order's stop-loss by moving it at fixed steps. A trailing stop will allow a stop order to follow the last traded price based on a pre-set distance, and will automatically move to lock in the positive trades. It follows a simple rule and doesn't rely on any indicators.

Search "Trailing Stop EA MT5" for the MT5 version of the same EA.

Download it from my website, it's cheaper ($20) there- www.ashantipearls.com/l/trailingstop