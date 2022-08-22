Fx Trading Assistant

Fx panel tool for manual trading.

Everything you need for scalping trading, swing trading!

- For onclick trading:

* Can set stop loss, take profit

* Can auto calculate the volume for you depend on how much money you allow to lost every trade.

* Can close all trade, close trade follow Symbol

* Can minimize panel for better watching price moving

* Can trade with minimize panel

- For pending order:

* Can draw order price + stoploss + take profit by UI

* Can modify order and re-calculate profit + loss

* Can quick pending order with pending Buy or pending Sell

- For account:

* Calculate Profit + Winrate + Reward/Risk ratio for better managing balance

Just try it and make your trading better!!!


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* Who were the Turtle Traders? The Turtle Trader legend began with a bet between American multi-millionaire commodities trader, Richard Dennis and his business partner, William Eckhardt. Dennis believed that traders could be taught to be great; Eckhardt disagreed asserting that genetics were the determining factor and that skilled traders were born with an innate sense of timing and a gift for reading market trends. What transpired in 1983-1984 became one of the most famous experiments in tradin
HarmonyScalper
Vu Duy Hoang
Experts
Harmony Scalper The Harmony Scalper Expert Advisor based on high move of price to detect the opportunity for buy or sell. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every trade RECOMMENDATIONS To achieve better results, it is recommended to use accounts with low spreads. The optimal spread for EURUSD is 5 pips or less. Recommended pair: EURUSD. Timeframe: M1. Broker: Tickmill with zero spread account is a good choice, the spread of it is 0-5 and the co
VnDragon
Vu Duy Hoang
Experts
Vn Dragon is   is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.   Monito
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