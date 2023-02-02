Close Trades Pro MT4

Introducing the Revolutionary Trade Closing Assistant!

Are you tired of manually closing hundreds trades? Are you a scalper, day trader, swing trader and  you want to maximize your profits and minimize your losses by closing multiple positions at thesame time under different conditions? Are you a Prop Firm Trader who wishes to avoid hitting maximum daily drawdown? Search no further. This kit is the ultimate solution for all you.


GUIDE TO USE THE KIT

1. Shows the total profit/loss (in account currency) of opened positions  in each class

2.  Shows the profit/loss (in %) of opened positions  in each class

3. Total number of opened positions in each class

4. Close the trades in each category e.g. Close Buy (Closes all the buy positions), Close Profit (Closes all the Positions in profit).  Set to 0 if not in use

5. Close all positions (except pending orders) if Profit (of all opened positions) > the amount provided (in account currency) or the Percentage of account balance .  Set to 0 if not in use

6. Close all positions (except pending orders) if Losses  (of all opened positions)  > the amount provided (in account currency) or the Percentage of account balance .  Set to 0 if not in use

7. Close all positions (except pending orders) if Total Daily Profit > the amount provided (in account currency) or the Percentage of account balance .  Set to 0 if not in use

8. Close all positions (except pending orders) if Total Daily Losses  > the amount provided (in account currency) or the Percentage of account balance .  Set to 0 if not in use

9.  Close all positions (except pending orders) if Current Time is = the time provided (Server/Market Watch Time). It Must be in "YYYY.MM.DD HH.MM.SS" format.


The MT5 version is available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy


Feel free to contact me if you need more explanations.




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The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
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Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
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Spartan_Trader
15
Spartan_Trader 2024.01.14 16:12 
 

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coralg56
14
coralg56 2023.11.16 09:09 
 

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Joshua Imonkhai
5300
Joshua Imonkhai 2023.08.11 14:45 
 

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Vincent Delmas
360
Vincent Delmas 2023.07.23 21:40 
 

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Osazee Asikhemhen
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Reply from developer Osazee Asikhemhen 2023.07.23 21:52
Thanks for the review @Vincent Delmas
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