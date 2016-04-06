Oscillator 3TF
- Indicators
-
- Version: 23.31
- Updated: 3 March 2023
- Activations: 20
Oscillyator 3TF displays data on standard oscillators (RSI, MFI, STOCH, CCI, DeM, Momentum) on the current and two following timeframes. The modified version of Price Reversal oscillator is also added. The indicator allows you to track the situation on higher timeframes and select suitable entry points when oscillator lines are in oversold/overbought zones. The indicator may notify of all three lines located in specified zones via alerts, emails, and push notifications.
Parameters
- Period – indicator calculation period.
- Indicator – select indicator.
- Alert – set an alert when a signal appears. True – display alert, False – no alert. The default is False.
- Push – send a push notification to a smartphone when a signal appears. True – enable, False – disable. The default is False.
- Email – send an email when a signal appears. True – enable, False – disable. The default is False.
- Signal_More – activate a sell signal in case a specified indicator value is exceeded by three lines simultaneously.
- Signal_Less – value, below which a buy signal is activated.
I have had this for some time and keep going back to it . Great if you use it to trade away from the High or low of the day or week or even use it to see if you should take the latest order breaker or wait .