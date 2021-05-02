Trend Detection System

Introducing the Trend Detection System: Your Key to Unveiling Market Trends with Precision.


The Trend Detection System is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 indicator meticulously engineered to equip traders with the tools needed to identify and ride market trends effectively. Built upon customized Moving Average principles, this innovative indicator offers unparalleled flexibility and accuracy in trend analysis.


Key Features:

1. Customized Moving Average: The Trend Detection System allows users to choose from a variety of moving average types, ensuring adaptability to individual trading preferences and market conditions.

2. False Signal Avoidance: Incorporating advanced algorithms, the indicator is designed to filter out false signals, providing traders with reliable entry and exit points.

3. Long-Term Trend Riding: With its intelligent trend-following algorithms, the Trend Detection System enables traders to capitalize on trends for extended periods, maximizing profit potential.

4. Simplicity and Ease of Use: Featuring minimal inputs and straightforward trading rules, the indicator offers a user-friendly experience suitable for traders of all skill levels.

5. Multi-Asset Compatibility: Whether trading currency pairs, commodities, or indices, the Trend Detection System delivers consistent and accurate trend analysis across various markets.


Trading Rules:

- Buy Signal: Initiate a buy position when the indicator changes from red to green, indicating a potential uptrend.

- Sell Signal: Execute a sell order when the indicator switches from green to red, signaling a possible downtrend.


With its intuitive design and robust functionality, the Trend Detection System empowers traders to navigate the markets with confidence and precision, enabling them to make informed trading decisions.


Experience the power of trend detection with the Trend Detection System and unlock your potential for success in forex, commodities, and indices trading.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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