All in one moving averages
- Indicators
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Catalin Adelin IovanIn my world 2 + 2 can be 5
If you have an idea and want your custom strategy or indicator coded, let me know.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
All moving averages in one indicator
Have you ever wanted an indicator which contains all types of moving averages and show you when they cross?
And at the same time works on all timeframes and it's very simple to configure?
Well, now it's your chance to have it , because I am very glad to bring you another of my best creations : ALL in one MA indicator
This indicator is the base indicator used for this strategy.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54168#!tab=overview
Features
The way it works it's the next one : we have moving averages, for example EMA5 , EMA10
We take in consideration the cross between them to show us a potential sell or a buy. When we want to exit, we take in consideration the reverse initial cross between them
Market to run
It can be adapted to all type of trading styles such as scalping, day trading or swing. It doesn't matter if its forex, stock , crypto and so on. It can be adapted and optimized to all of them.
Contact
For any question that you have feel free to let me know