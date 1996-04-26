All in one moving averages

All moving averages in one indicator





Have you ever wanted an indicator which contains all types of moving averages and show you when they cross?

And at the same time works on all timeframes and it's very simple to configure?

Well, now it's your chance to have it , because I am very glad to bring you another of my best creations : ALL in one MA indicator





This indicator is the base indicator used for this strategy.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54168#!tab=overview







Features The way it works it's the next one : we have moving averages, for example EMA5 , EMA10 We take in consideration the cross between them to show us a potential sell or a buy. When we want to exit, we take in consideration the reverse initial cross between them





Market to run

It can be adapted to all type of trading styles such as scalping, day trading or swing. It doesn't matter if its forex, stock , crypto and so on. It can be adapted and optimized to all of them.











Contact



For any question that you have feel free to let me know