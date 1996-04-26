All in one moving averages

 

All moving averages in one indicator


Have you ever wanted an indicator which contains all types of moving averages and show you when they cross? 

And at the same time works on all timeframes and it's very simple to configure?

Well, now it's your chance to have it , because I am very glad to bring you another of my best creations : ALL in one MA indicator


This indicator is the base indicator used for this strategy.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54168#!tab=overview




Features 

The way it works it's the next one : we have  moving averages, for example EMA5 , EMA10

We take in consideration the cross between them to show us a potential  sell or a buy. When we want to exit, we take in consideration the reverse initial cross between them




Market to run

It can be adapted to all type of trading styles such as scalping, day trading or swing. It doesn't matter if its forex, stock , crypto and so on. It can be adapted and optimized to all of them.





Contact 

 For any question that you have feel free to let me know




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Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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