DSProFx Momentum Indicator

DSProFx Momentum Indicator is a forex indicator that works based on market price momentum calculation which shows combination of two different timeframes.


Concept

DSProFx Momentum Indicator works in any timeframe with the main concept is giving momentum index to each candle or bar which is calculated from the Bar Volume, LookBack Period and Candle Direction (Bearish or Bullish).


Formula

Momentum Index = Sum (Bar Volume * Weight) / Total Weight.


Features

DSProFx Momentum Indicator is a separate window indicator with some features:

  1. Consist of two different type of signal : histogram (upper) and arrow (lower). The upper signal shows the momentum index of current chart while the lower signal shows the momentum index of the second timeframe (which is higher than current chart timeframe).
  2. Both signal have their own color to show the momentum (up or down). The upper signal (histogram) shows the color and index as well, while the lower signal (arrow) only shows the color.
  3. There are options to activate the alert system (Pop up alert, email and push notification). Alert will be sent if both signal (histogram and arrow) shows the same signal.
  4. Visualization of the signal can be changed in color and width.


How to Use

Actually, the bar momentum can be seen clearly on the histogram signal that calculated by the current chart candles. To avoid false signals, the arrow signal calculated by the higher timeframe can be used as the filter.


Parameters

  • TimeFrame1 - current timeframe. Should be lower than TimeFrame2.
  • LookBackPeriod1 - number of candles behind (from TimeFrame1) that affect the momentum calculation of the histogram signal.
  • Calculation_Method1 - method of calculating the momentum index. There are two options:
    • Simple calculation: give the same weight to all candles or bars of LookBack Period.
    • Weighted calculation: give the maximum weight to the last (running) candle and minimum weight to the farthest candle based on LookBack Period.
  • TimeFrame2 - higher timeframe.
  • LookBackPeriod2 - number of candles behind (from TimeFrame2) that affect the momentum calculation of the arrow signal.
  • Calculation_Method2 - method of calculating the momentum index. There are two options:
    • Simple calculation: give the same weight to all candles or bars of LookBack Period.
    • Weighted calculation: give the maximum weight to the last (running) candle and minimum weight to the farthest candle based on LookBack Period.
  • Pop_Up_Alert - (true/false) option to activate the pop up alert.
  • Email_Alert - (true/false) option to send email alert.
  • Push_Notification - (true/false) option to send notification alert.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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DSProFx TrendLine EA
Donald Reeves Sihombing
5 (1)
Experts
DSProFx TrendLine Expert Advisor is a semi-automatic  Forex robot that can be used for scalping and day trade as well. It works based on Trend Line. Concept, Timeframe and Pairs DSProFx TrendLine works in all time frame. Trades will be opened if the market price touch the Trend Line that is set for Buy or Sell based on line name . "B" for Buy order and "S" for Sell order. To open more than 1 orders, for example Buy orders : use "B1", "B2", "B3", etc.  The trades will be closed by some options:
DSProFx Order Close Manager
Donald Reeves Sihombing
Experts
You do the trades, let DSProFx Order Close Manager do the rest! You can open the trades manually or by other EA, and DSProFx Order Close Manager will help you closing your opened orders automatically. Abilities This EA give you some options to close your orders : by Hard SL & TP, Hidden SL & TP, Breakeven level, Trailing Stop, Profit Target ($), Moving Average Crossing, Time, Equity Growth and Trend Line. Parameters on Dashboard Take Profit (Points)  - Take Profit in Points. Stop Loss (Points
DSProFx Trade Manager and Calculator
Donald Reeves Sihombing
Experts
Use this EA to calculate your trade volume! This is a semi-automatic EA. Abilities Calculate trade volume based on risk percent of Account Equity or Account Balance. Calculate the Take Profit based on risk/reward ratio. Break-even system. Trailing Stop system. Parameters on Dashboard Lot Size  - Trade volume. Take Profit (Points)  - Take Profit in Points. Stop Loss (Points)  - Stop Loss in Points. Enable Risk Percent - True/False. Option to calculate trade volume automatically by Account Equit
DSProFx Fibo Momentum
Donald Reeves Sihombing
Experts
DSProFx Fibo-Momentum Expert Advisor is a fully   automated  Forex robot.  Concept, Timeframe and Pairs DSProFx Fibo-Momentum works in time frame H1 and H4 . The lower the time frame, the higher the risk will be. It works based on combination of DSProFx Momentum Indicator  ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27348 ) and Fibonacci level . In some cases, it may open multiple trades with martingale system to manage the floating loss trade. The trades will be closed automatically by profit tar
DSProFx Trade Monitor
Donald Reeves Sihombing
Indicators
DSProFx Trade Monitor (iExposure) gives you detail information of all trades in your account including total positions, lot size, average price level (Breakeven Level), floating profit, and today's maximum profit/loss. The display is simple. Each data will be separated for every symbol/chart. This indicator will help you monitoring your trades especially if you are working with multiple symbols/charts and open many orders. Just attach DSProFx Trade Monitor in one chart, and it will show all deta
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