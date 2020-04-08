It is extremely important for any trader to correctly determine the direction and strength of the trend movement. Unfortunately, the only true solution to this problem is missing. Many traders trade at various time intervals. For this reason, the received signals are perceived subjectively.





Trend indicators provide an opportunity to classify the direction of price movement, determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors to enter the market on time and get a good return.





The Champio indicator helps to analyze the market for the selected time interval. They determine the prevailing trend.





Easy to set up and works on all pairs and all time intervals.



